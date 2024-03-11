WWE President Nick Khan And COO Brad Blum Named As Key Figures In Vince McMahon Lawsuit

According to Tim Marchman, Brandon Thurston, and John Pollock of Front Office Sports, WWE President Nick Khan and WWE COO Brad Blum have been named Corporate Officers No. 1 and No. 2 in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurantis, and WWE.

Ann Callis, Grant’s lawyer, also confirmed Khan and Blum’s identities as the key figures. Stephanie McMahon was named Corporate Officer No. 3, and Brian Nurse, the former general counsel and head of WWE’s legal department, was named Corporate Officer No. 4.

It should be noted that Khan and Blum have not been accused of sexual harassment or violence. The suit did allege that they and others facilitated and covered up exploitation in ways that make WWE liable under federal anti-trafficking laws.

You can read WWE’s statement below:

“WWE takes Ms. Grant’s allegations very seriously and has no tolerance for any physical abuse or unwanted physical contact. Neither Nick Khan nor Brad Blum, prior to the lawsuit being filed on January 25, 2024, were aware of any allegation by Ms. Grant that she was the victim of abuse or unwanted physical contact; nor does the complaint allege that either had knowledge of such.”

McMahon denied the allegations and resigned as TKO Executive Chairman.