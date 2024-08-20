The road to WWE Bash In Berlin passes through “The Sunshine State” tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns live at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL., with the second-to-last episode for the red brand heading into the aforementioned international premium live event on August 31.

On tap for tonight’s show is Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne, Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri, New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP, as well as The Unholy Union (c) vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is an appearance by SmackDown Superstar Randy Orton, CM Punk delivering a “can’t-miss message” to Drew McIntyre, the latest in The Judgment Day saga, as well as more developments heading into the 8/31 WWE Bash In Berlin PLE.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 19, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – AUGUST 19, 2024

This week’s show, as always, kicks off with the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

CM Punk, “The Terror Twins” & More In The House Tonight

Michael Cole welcomes us to the show as we see a shot outside of Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, the site of next week’s WWE Bash In Berlin premium live event. We settle inside Amerant Bank Arena in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. and shoot backstage, where we see CM Punk, Pure Fusion Collection and who Cole referred to as “The Terror Twins,” Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley.

Randy Orton, GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the arena, the familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme hits and out comes the future WWE Hall of Fame legend to a good crowd reaction. Fans aren’t really doing the “They talk to me!” sing-along with the chorus of “The Viper’s” entrance tune this week.

As Orton settles in the ring, we see footage of Orton’s interaction with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER on last Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw, which included Drew McIntyre coming out and being attacked from behind by CM Punk, leading to Orton hitting an RKO on GUNTHER.

Orton tells Florida they sound “froggy.” He welcomes us to Raw and says the next time we see him on Raw, he’ll be the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. He said all he and GUNTHER’s match at WWE Bash In Berlin had to be about was the legacy of the title, but “The Ring General” had to go and make things personal.

After Orton boasts about RKO’ing GUNTHER last week, the theme for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion hits and he comes out to confront “The Apex Predator.” He talks Orton up for being a legend but then vows to leave him in a pool of his own blood at WWE Bash In Berlin.

We hear Orton fire back with one final insult, threatening to shove his 22 boot, double wide, up GUNTHER’s ass if he keeps talking reckless. As he finishes up his final words, Orton is nearly attacked from behind.

Ludwig Kaiser hits the ring behind Orton, but Orton sees him coming and starts brawling with him. GUNTHER and Kaiser end up double-teaming Orton and leaving him laying to wrap up the opening segment.

Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

Footage from Pete Dunne’s vicious attack of Sheamus with a shaleleigh backstage at last week’s Raw is shown. When it wraps up, Cole and Pat McAfee talk about the hand of “The Celtic Warrior” being in rough shape as a result. Backstage, Jackie Redmond is standing by with the Irish WWE Superstar.

Sheamus talks about his hand being jacked up after Dunne’s attack last week, but makes it clear he’s still ready for a good ol’ fight tonight. He asks Ft. Lauderdale if they’re ready for a “BANGER!” and walks off as his theme hits inside the arena.

“The Celtic Warrior” makes his way out and settles inside the squared circle for our opening match of the evening. As he does, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne makes his way out.

After the bell sounds, this one gets started with a vengeance, with Sheamus taking it to Dunne with his hand wrapped up as a result of the aforementioned attack on last Monday’s show. After some more back-and-forth action, we head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Dunne in the offensive driver’s seat, beating down Sheamus and focusing his attack on the hand of “The Celtic Warrior” with his vintage small-joint manipulation and finger-bending style. Dunne comes close on a few finish attempts, but Sheamus keeps hanging in there.

Eventually, Sheamus and Dune fight their way to the finishing sequence, which sees Dunne attempt to trap Sheamus in the corner by locking his hand / arm on the turnbuckle. Sheamus ends up tearing off the entire turnbuckle to free himself, and then connects with his finisher for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Xavier Woods Gets Honest With Kofi Kingston About What’s Been Bothering Him

Backstage, Kofi Kingston pulls Xavier Woods aside and talks to him in his serious voice, friend-to-friend, about Woods seeming “off” with his energy the past few weeks. He asks him with concern if everything is alright, assuring him there is nothing going on with The Final Testament.

Kingston insists to Woods that all The Final Testament are doing are becoming the latest to try and drive a wedge between The New Day members and longtime friends. Woods admits to Kofi that it’s actually Odyssey Jones that’s what’s bothering him. He says it feels like Kofi is trying to replace Big E. with Jones.

Woods’ concerns are put to rest by Kingston, who tells him with sincerity that all he’s trying to do for Jones is what they always wished someone did for them in the early days of The New Day when everyone was making fun of them. He says they always wished a veteran would take them under their wing back then.

He says that’s all he’s trying to do with Jones. Jones then walks in with a ton of energy and gets a little overly physical with Woods while trying to pump them up ahead of their big six-man tag-team match later tonight. Once this wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

Ivy Nile vs. Maxxine Dupri

When we return, Cole and McAfee talk us through some video highlights from WWE’s big weekend as part of Fanatics Fest NYC. We then shoot to an elaborate video package promoting WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker.

After that wraps up, we see footage of Ivy Nile turning heel and attacking Maxxine Dupri to join Chad Gable and American Made last week on Raw. Backstage, we see Chad Gable, American Made and Ivy Nile live. Gable tells Nile she made the right decision and says he’s glad to finally have a family he can be proud of.

Gable says Nile will handle Dupri tonight and wrap up their issues with Alpha Academy, and then they can move on to focus on their ongoing issues with The Wyatt Sicks. As they head off for Nile’s upcoming singles match against Dupri, we return inside the arena where Dupri makes her way out to the ring.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Nile’s theme hits and she makes her waty out accompanied by American Made. They hang back as she heads down to the ring by herself. The bell sounds and off we go.

Dupri immediately takes the early offensive lead. She knocks Nile out to the floor, where she connects with an impressive fisherman’s suplex at ringside. She sends Nile crashing into the commentary desk and then rolls her back into the ring. She walks into a big kick after going after Nile in the corner. Nile takes over.

As Nile begins going to work on Dupri in the ring, we hear a loud noise. The lights dim and the fireflies light up throughout the arena. The ominous and intimidating-sounding single piano note hits and repeats as smoke billows into the ring. Nikki Cross takes out Nile as The Wyatt Sicks begin to beat down the American Made members.

Fans chant “You f*cked up! You f*cked up!” The Wyatt Sicks gets rid of everyone from American Made except Gable. Gable is down in the ring. The Wyatt Sicks pose over him. They back up. Gable gets back to his feet. He turns, sees them, and tries to turn and run away, but is scared backwards by Cross crawling towards him. Uncle Howdy hits him with Sister Abigail.

Winner: No Contest

CM Punk Challenges Drew McIntyre To Strap Match At WWE Bash In Berlin

After the non-finish to the Nile-Dupri match, the camera shot changes to show a smiling CM Punk walking the halls backstage. Cole and McAfee inform us that “The Best in the World” is up next when we return. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, the WWE Bash In Berlin Kickoff media day is announced for 10am EST. on Friday. After that, a new video package featuring “The Terror Twins” duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley is shown. Priest talks about their upcoming match against Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan at WWE Bash In Berlin.

Priest promises Liv and Dom are getting their punishment when that time comes. Ripley says Liv didn’t take everything from her like she said. She and Priest do a sadistic laugh to wrap up the straight-into-camera promo segment.

Back inside the arena, we hear the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” by Living Colour, which as always, brings out “The Second City Saint” himself, CM Punk. Punk comes out and proclaims it “CLOBBERING TIME!” even though he’s not wrestling tonight.

Punk has a leather strap around his neck as he settles in the ring. Punk begins, “Is it great to be alive in South Florida on a Monday?!” The crowd cheers. Punk congratulates the crowd on their Florida Panthers winning the NHL Stanley Cup Championship. A “Let’s go Panthers!” chant breaks out and Punk tells the fans not to get carried away.

He asks the crowd if they want to hear a story. He talks about his visit to Fanatics Fest NYC over the weekend. He brings up being asked about WWE being on a hot streak and CM Punk also being on a hot streak right now. Punk says it’s simple math. Why are they on a hot streak? It’s because of the fans.

He talks about taking a photo with a nice lady in a wheelchair at Fanatics Fest NYC, and how she told him with tears in her eyes that she just beat cancer, and that he helped motivate her to do it. He talks about a lady from Taiwan travelling 15 hours to be there just to take a picture with him.

Punk brings up a fan who had a sign saying he travelled 5,700+ miles from Jordan to be here just to meet CM Punk. He says that all means something to him. Punk says we are on such a hot streak because of the fan love. He brings up fans trying to give him personally-made bracelets to replace the one McIntyre stole from hm.

He has some of them in his hand right now. He says they are just like the one Drew McIntyre stole off of his hand a few weeks ago. He says Drew claims to hate Punk and wants nothing to do with him after getting the win over him at SummerSlam. He says McIntyre is obsessed with him. He wants to be associated with him.

He walks around wearing a bracelet with his beautiful wifes name on it. He says his biggest hater is his biggest fan, so he made Drew McIntyre a bracelet. He says that while presenting the leather strap he has had around his neck since first walking out to the ring.

He extends an official Strap Match challenge to McIntyre for WWE Bash In Berlin. He explains the rules of a Strap Match and says it will literally give McIntyre what he wants, which is to be connected to him. He says that’s not why he wants this match though. He wants it because he just wants to “whip that b*tch.”

Drew McIntyre’s theme hits at this point as Punk was wrapping up and assuring McIntyre that he’ll never forget the name of CM Punk. McIntyre stands at the top of the stage and says he’s been thinking all week about what he’s going to do to him. He says last week Punk embarrassed him and whipped him like a petulant child.

McIntyre asks Punk if he’s started drinking. “Do you see me? I accept!” With that aside, however, he brings back up what happened with Punk attacking him last week. He tells Punk to give the fans a teaser. He tells Punk to lose the strap and let’s give fans a show. Punk says he’s not afraid of McIntyre.

He tells Drew he’ll give him the strap if he gives him back his bracelet. McIntyre raises his arm up and gets raised to take it off and stops. “No! You’re a liar!” He tells Punk he knows if he takes the bracelet off and tries to get in the ring to hand it to him, Punk will sneakily whip him like a dog.

McIntyre says his wife and Larry are better being attached to him anyways. Punk says what’s important is that McIntyre will be attached to him at WWE Bash In Berlin when they meet for their Strap Match. That’s how this week’s chapter in the ongoing saga of CM Punk and Drew McIntyre wraps up.

The New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. AOP & Karrion Kross

Backstage, in a response video package segment, Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan talk directly into the camera and respond to the comments made earlier in the show by “The Terror Twins” duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dom-Dom extends a challenge to Priest for a fight one-on-one tonight.

He says he’ll show him he’s not the same Dom that Priest used to try and push around and talk down to. After that wraps up, we return inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of The New Day’s theme music. Out comes Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Odyssey Jones for their scheduled six-man tag-team match.

As the fan-favorite trio settle inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, The Final Testament make their way out, where Karrion Kross and the Authors Of Pain (Akam and Rezar) will be in action as the opponents for Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Odyssey Jones.

The bell sounds to get things started. Woods and Kross kick things off for their respective teams. A loud “New Day rocks!” chant breaks out as the two take their time staring each other down. Kingston ends up tagging in before anything happens and he, without any hesitation like Woods, goes right after Kross with a flurry of rights and lefts.

After a few moments, we see the AOP members start to tag in-and-out, which results in the offensive momentum being shifted into the favor of The Final Testament team. As they begin to settle into a comfortable offensive lead, we head into a mid-match commercial break while this six-man tag-team match continues.

When we return, after some more back-and-forth action, we see Odyssey Jones help The New Day come from behind and fight from underneath en route to a big victory. Xavier Woods didn’t like the fact that Jones got the match-winning hot tag from Kofi. He makes that clear with his energy after the match while Jones and Kingston are celebrating.

Winners: The New Day & Odyssey Jones

Damian Priest Gets An Update From Rhea Ripley

Once the post-match scene with Kingston, Woods and Jones wraps up, we shoot backstage where we see Rhea Ripley catching up with Damian Priest. She informs him that Adam Pearce has made a match official for later on in tonight’s show.

Per his request in the video package earlier in the show, Dominik Mysterio will get the match against Priest that he called for. Ripley warns Priest that Dom isn’t interested in any actual match with Priest. She says it’s a trap. Priest says he knows it’s a trap.

Despite that, he says it’s worth it to get his hands on anyone from The Judgment Day, and to see Ripley get a chance to get her hands on Liv Morgan. He tells Ripley he would walk through hell and battle anyone by her side.

The Terror Twins segment wraps up and then Cole and McAfee introduce a touching tribute package for the late, great Afa Anoa’i. After the Anoa’i package wraps up, we head into another commercial break.

No Disqualification Match

“Big” Bronson Reed vs. The Miz

When we return, Michael Cole announces a record-breaking crowd of 13,708 are on-hand for tonight’s WWE Raw in Sunrise, FL., which is just outside of Ft. Lauderdale. We then see former UFC Welterweight Champion and MMA legend “Ruthless” Robbie Lawler in a cameo appearance in the crowd.

The theme for “Big” Bronson Reed hits and out comes the master of the Tsunami splash, fresh off of violent attacks of Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and R-Truth in consecutive weeks. He settles in the ring and then we shoot backstage where Raw G.M. Adam Pearce is with The Miz.

Pearce tells Miz that Reed is only here because of him requesting a match against him tonight. He tells Miz he doesn’t have to do this if he doesn’t want to. Miz says he’s not sure if he wants to, but says the friends he does have, he stands up and fights for them no matter.

So he’s not sure if he wants to do this, he needs to do this. Miz’s theme hits and out he comes for a No Disqualification match against Reed, which Cole and McAfee inform us on commentary that Miz himself requested.

The bell sounds and Miz immediately goes after Reed for attacking his Awesome Truth partner and friend. Miz gets his hands on a chair and blasts Reed with it. He heads out to the floor and reaches under the ring, pulling out a trash can, more chairs and multiple kendo sticks.

Fans break out in a loud “We want tables!” chant. Miz obliges, reaching under the ring and pulling out a table to a huge pop. He slides it into the ring and rolls in, where Reed begins beating him down. He slams him into the trash can and onto a steel chair.

Reed sits in a chair and puts his feet on Miz as we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Miz fire up again on offense, but ultimately he gets pinned after a Tsunami splash off the top-rope from “Big” Bronson. After the match, Reed does what Reed has been doing lately until Braun Strowman runs out to make the save.

Winner: “Big” Bronson Reed

Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio

We head backstage, where Sheamus and Ludwig Kaiser are shown talking. Kaiser brags about being in the main event tonight and vows to beat Randy Orton in the center of the ring. Sheamus tells Kaiser that he’s gonna get hit with the three most dangerous letters in the business, an R-K-O.

On that note, “The Celtic Warrior” walks off and leaves Kaiser looking concerned and lost in thought as we head into another commercial break. When we return, we see Bron Breakker backstage talking to Cathy Kelley. Breakker talks about a tournament starting next week on Raw to decide the next challenger to his WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Inside the arena, the theme for Dominik Mysterio hits and out he comes with WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan by his side. The theme for his opponent, former friend turned rival, Damian Priest, hits and out comes Mr. “Street Trash” himself. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Priest immediately goes to work on Dom-Dom, dominating him with relative ease for the opening moments of the match. This one doesn’t stay on track for long at all, as Liv gets involved at ringside, leading to Rhea Ripley coming out to help her “Terror Twins” partner. She ends up getting slammed into a ring post and hit with a steel chair.

Meanwhile, the rest of The Judgment Day come out to assist Dom-Dom in beating down Priest. Balor hits a top-rope Coup de Grace and holds Priest as Dom-Dom heads to the top-rope and hits a frog splash. Balor holds a lifeless Priest up by his hair as he’s laid out on the ground next to an unconscious Ripley. The Judgment Day pose together as we head to another commercial.

Winner: No Contest

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships

Unholy Union (c) vs. Pure Fusion Collective vs. Damage CTRL

When we return, we see another look at The Judgment Day beating down The Terror Twins moments ago. Backstage, Finn Balor speaks first in a segment involving all of the members of the new Judgment Day group. They all send a message gloating to Priest and Ripley about what they just did. Liv vows to “make Rhea her b*tch” at WWE Bash In Berlin.

From there, a video package is shown with highlights of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Eliminator bout between Damage CTRL andthe Pure Fusion Collective on last Monday night’s Raw ending with Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn attacking them.

Up next is a three-team tag-team title tilt, not to be confused with a two three-person team non-title battle. Three sets of top ranked teams in the Raw women’s tag-team division will square off with the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

It will be reigning champs The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) defending against Pure Fusion Collection (Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark) and Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane & IYO SKY). Sane and SKY come out first, followed by Baszler and Stark, accompanied by Sonya Deville.

The reigning champs, Fyre and Dawn, come out last. The ring announcer handles the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champions and the challengers, and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

After some wild early back-and-forth action, which sees Deville get involved at ringside within the first couple of minutes of the contest, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, almost immediately we see Deville getting involved again at ringside.

Cole and McAfee point out that she got involved a lot during the commercials as well. IYO SKY starts to fire up, taking it to Baszler and Dawn at the same time and faring well. She hits a missile dropkick off the top-rope on both Baszler and Dawn and then hits both with running double knees in the corner.

Moments later, as Sane is on the top-rope looking to finish things off, Dawn blind tags herself in. She attacks Baszler from behind as she was choking SKY. She holds them and Fyre comes off the top-rope with a big splash. They make the cover and get the win to successfully retain their WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Winners and STILL WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions: The Unholy Union

Randy Orton vs. Ludwig Kaiser

It’s main event time!

We see Randy Orton and Ludwig Kaiser preparing for their main event showdown backstage. We then head to another quick commercial break. When we return, “Main Event” Jey Uso talks with Jackie Redmond backstage. He officially declares himself for the WWE Intercontinental Championship Eliminator Tournament starting next week.

After that wraps up, we shoot to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee at the commentary desk at ringside. Cole talks about McAfee appearing on his final show tonight as WWE Raw color-commentator for at least the next few months. Cole introduces a compilation package of McAfee’s highlights in WWE in 2024.

McAfee’s live reaction is shown in a split-screen window, and after the package wraps up, he reveals that he did not know that the video package was coming. Cole confirms McAfee will be back by January when WWE Raw moves from USA Network to Netflix.

From there, Cole and McAfee run down some announcements for next Monday night’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 “go-home” episode of Raw in Providence, Rhode Island. These include Braun Strowman vs. Bronson Reed, Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, as well as the start of the aforementioned WWE Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

The familiar sounds of Randy Orton’s theme music hits and out comes the WWE legend to a rock star reception from the Ft. Lauderdale crowd, which unlike at the start of the show, appears to be in the singing mood now, as they loudly sing along with the “THEY TALK TO ME!” chorus of Orton’s entrance tune.

As Orton settles in the ring for our final match of the evening, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, Ludwig Kaiser’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring. The bell sounds and off we go with our headline bout of this week’s show. Fans chant “Let’s go Randy!” and “Kaiser sucks!” in dueling chants.

Orton runs over the much smaller Kaiser with ease coming out of the gate. The two lock-up and Orton gets behind Kaiser with a body-lock. Kaiser starts to get in some offense, but Orton fights back and pops the crowd as we head into a mid-match advertising time out. This will be our final commercial break of the evening.

When the show returns, we see GUNTHER making his way down to the ringside area. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion remains at ringside to get a closer look at his opponent at WWE Bash In Berlin in action. Kaiser continues to perform better than many might of expected against someone the caliber of Orton, however Orton ultimately hits an RKO out of nowhere for the win.

After the match, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER enters the ring and confronts his WWE Bash In Berlin opponent. GUNTHER and Randy Orton give the fans of the Ft. Lauderdale area a preview of what’s to come next weekend, as they begin to brawl. This week’s show ends up wrapping up and going off the air with the two in mid-brawl. Thanks for joining us!

Winner: Randy Orton