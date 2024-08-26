The road to WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 begins winding down tonight in “The Plantation State.”

WWE Monday Night Raw returns this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

On tap for tonight’s red brand “go-home show” for WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 is Uncle Howdy vs. Chad Gable, “Big” Bronson Reed vs. Braun Strowman, plus the WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament begins with The Miz vs. Xavier Woods vs. Pete Dunne and Kofi Kingston vs. Karrion Kross vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Also scheduled for the three-hour WWE on USA red brand prime time program is a live appearance by SmackDown Superstar and challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024, Randy Orton, as well as an update on The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley following their attack at the hands of The Judgment Day.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 26, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – AUGUST 26, 2024

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque gets us started as always. We shoot outside of Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island where Michael Cole talks us through “earlier today” shots of Bron Breakker arriving to the building walking a dog, Chad Gable and others also making their way to the show venue.

The Judgment Day, LWO Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the Amica Mutual Pavilion, Cole is shown on-camera at ringside at the commentary desk with his special color-commentator for this evening, SmackDown commentator Corey Graves. Graves is sitting in for Pat McAfee this week and Cole said he will have more later in the show about he and Graves getting ready to spend a lot more time together.

The theme for The Judgment Day hits and out comes the new-and-improved group consisting of Finn Balor, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh and Carlito. The crowd boos the hell out of them as they settle in the ring. Balor starts on the mic, introducing a video of their attack of The Terror Twins duo of Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley on last week’s show. Carlito says that’s cool.

Liv and Dom-Dom then take turns on the mic saying their usual babble about Rhea Ripley and “dead-beat dad” Rey Mysterio, while “Dom, you suck!” chants spread throughout the building. Dom then announces he is entering the WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament and with the full support of Liv, he’s going to win it.

LWO vs. The Judgment Day

As he continues to talk, we hear the familiar sounds of Rey Mysterio’s theme music. Out comes the WWE Hall of Fame legend accompanied by the rest of the LWO, minus Zelina Vega. The four LWO members have a stand-off with the five members of The Judgment Day as the crowd reacts. Rey tells Dom he’s out of control lately. He’s lost himself.

He says at least when he was with Rhea, one of them had a set. “And it wasn’t you.” Rey says somebody needs to beat him and put him in his place. Dom says he beat Rey a few weeks ago and has been out of sight ever since. Rey calls Dom a bigger jackass than usual. Liv tries defending him. Rey dares Dom to hit him. He says he’ll slap the stupid mustache off his face.

A brawl breaks out with the LWO clearing the ring of The Judgment Day crew. Dragon Lee hits the ropes to build up a full head of momentum and he soars over the ropes, splashing onto all of The Judgment Day members except Morgan on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into our first commercial break of the evening.

When we return, we see our opening match of the evening in the ring, which is an extension from the opening segment, as LWO members square off against The Judgment Day members in the first bout of the show. It will be Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio and Carlito taking on Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde.

The match is already in progress, with Dragon Lee in the offensive lead and taking it to Balor. He brings Balor to the LWO corner of the ring and tags in Rey. Rey picks up where he left off until Balor takes over and tags in Carlito.