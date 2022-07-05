WWE RAW Results – July 4, 2022

Your announcers are Kevin Patrick, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton.

The new United States Champion Bobby Lashley makes his way to the ring.

Bobby says he has been waiting for this for a long time. He says he is happy to be able to welcome everyone to Raw. He says Independence Day holds a special place in all of our hearts and he says he could not be any prouder than standing in front of you as the United States Champion. It is not the title that makes the man, it is the man that makes the title. I say that to say this. There is not another man in any division or any promotion that can beat me for this title.

The former Champion and current briefcase holder, Theory comes out.

He wants to know why Bobby kicks off Raw. Everybody has been on the edge of their seat to wait to hear from me. Sure you got your victory, but the world is talking about the youngest Mr. Money in the Bank in history. I have the odds stacked against me. It was hard work at Money in the Bank. I was in there with seasoned veterans, former Money in the Bank winners, and I made it happen. You had me in the first half, but just like Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, I shine brighter than ever in the clutch. I climbed to the top of the ladder and grabbed this briefcase to show that I can do it All Day.

Lashley says he thought Theory was trying to become an Air Jackass because this is second nature to you. Maybe someone gifted you an opportunity you didn’t deserve because I shattered your ego into a million pieces? If you want to take another trip to the Hurt Lock . . .

Theory says that Lashley can attempt and fail in their six man tag match tonight. He says he sees Lashley and Lashley sees him. Theory says he is making it happen. He says he is going straight to the top with the briefcase. I was told that at SummerSlam I get a rematch so I will get to take back my US Championship. Theory says that will be the start of his SummerSlam plans. Brock will face Roman on that show in a Last Man Standing Match. They will beat the hell out of each other. Whoever is the last man standing will be going A Town Down.

At 24 years old, I will cash in my contract and I will walk out of Nashville as the Unified Champion and the greatest champion in WWE history.

Lashley says Theory forgot about the IF part of things. It is IF you make it to SummerSlam. This crowd deserves fireworks.

Theory throws the briefcase at Lashley and hits him with the briefcase. Lashley blocks a briefcase shot and Lashley with a punch and slam. Theory goes to the floor and leaves.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio are in the back and Megan asks about Finn Balor’s comments.

Dominik says those comments were disgraceful and disrespectful. He says there is no one he would rather learn from than his father. Rey says they were the first father and son champions so he is doing well. Rey says he has not wrestled in San Diego for ten years and it is Dominik’s first match in San Diego. They will show THE Judgment Day how to respect the Mysterios in the 619.

Match Number One: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio versus Finn Balor and Damian Priest

Balor and Priest attack Rey and Dominik from behind while their music plays.

We go to commercial.

Priest chokes Rey in the ropes and then sends him into the turnbuckles. Finn tags in and he connects with a knee but Rey with punches. Rey goes through the legs and hits a back heel kick. Balor with a back elbow and he gets a near fall. Balor with a reverse chin lock. Balor with a knee and chops. Balor with a hard Irish whip. Balor with another hard Irish whip. Balor kicks Rey in the corner. Balor with an Irish whip but Rey with an elbow and a head scissors take down. Dominik tags in and he drop kicks Balor and follows with an arm drag. Balor with a kick but Dominik with punches and a springboard wrist lock take down. Priest tags in and Priest with a kick and forearms. Dominik with a back elbow and Dominik with a drop kick but Priest stays on his feet. Priest goes over the top rope to the floor when Dominik drops down.

Rey tags in and hits a seated senton off the apron. Rey kicks Balor on the apron but Priest with a punch when Rey goes for a springboard move. Priest sends Rey into the turnbuckles and Balor tags in. Rey escapes a slam and hits an enzuigiri. Dominik tags in and he goes up top and hits a cross body. Dominik knocks Priest off the apron and Dominik iwth a back elbow to Balor. Dominik with a drop toe hold and Balor falls into the ropes. Priest tags in and blocks the 619 and then drops Dominik on the ringside barrier.

Priest picks up Dominik and hot shots him on the apron. Priest has some words for Rey before getting back in the ring. Priest with a slam and he tags in Balor. Balor with a slingshot boot to Dominik. Balor with elbow drops for a near fall. Priest tags in and he kicks Dominik. Priest with an Irish whip and he hits an elbow in the corner. Balor tags in and punches Dominik. Balor with a snap mare and kick to the back for a near fall. Balor with forearms across the chest and a reverse chin lock. Dominik tries to make the tag but Balor with a knee. Dominik with a kick and wraparound bulldog. Rey tags in and so does Priest.

Rey with drop kicks to the knee. Priest blocks an Irish whip and Rey with a tornado DDT after Priest catches Rey on a float over. Rey gets a near fall. Rey goes up top. Rey with a seated splash off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Dominik with a super kick to Balor. Rey with a Frankensteiner to Priest for a near fall with some help from Dominik. Priest is sent into the ropes but Priest escapes from the glue on the ropes to hit a clothesline on Rey and then he knocks Dominik off the apron. Priest gets Rey up and Balor tags in. Priest with an accordion slam to Rey and Balor goes up top but misses Coup de Grace. Rey drop kicks Balor into the ropes and then Dominik drop kicks Priest and Rey with a drop toe hold. Rey and Dominik with stereo 619s.

Rey goes up top for an Eddie Guerrero frog splash but Balor gets his knees up and Balor gets a near fall with a rollup. Priest give Balor a chair and then Priest distracts the referee. Dominik grabs the chair and Balor pushes the chair into Dominik’s ribs. Rey pulls a “Guerrero” and despite not seeing anything, the referee calls for the bell.

Winners: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio (by disqualification)

We take a look at Logan Paul signing with WWE and his challenge to Miz for SummerSlam.

Megan is in the back with The Miz. She asks how did he feel when Logan Paul challenged him.

Miz says he was proud. Logan made a statement that made headlines. That is how he built his fanbase. However, he surrounds himself with yes men and women who tell him what to do. Out there, it is successful, but here in the WWE, it will humble you. Miz reminds everyone he was on the Real World before WWE. He does not want Logan to make the same mistakes he did. He tells Logan to retract his offer and they can become tag team champions. If you don’t accept his offer, then he will be relentless. He will make Logan earn everything and you will be humbled.

Megan asks Miz about his match last week against AJ when he quit.

Miz says he did not quit. AJ will be the one who loses tonight. Miz says he is not going to deal with sophomoric jokes. Miz tells Megan not to go there. He will show that he has colossal balls.

We go to commercial.

We are back wit footage from the Fourth of July Cook Out hosted by the Street Profits.

Ford says like his shoulder on Saturday, the United States is up.

Chad Gable shooooshes him and asks how can they be out here partying after losing on Saturday. You are out here partying like everyone else who thinks that tonight is about fireworks and eating hot dogs. Gable says he will read from the Declaration of Independence.

Ford slaps Gable and Otis tells Ford not to do that again. Otis says he can eat 20 hot dogs. Dawkins says that he is the three time hot dog eating champion.

Ford says he has an idea and he suggests a hot dog eating contest.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio walk in the back but they are attacked from behind by Damian Priest. Priest lawn darts Dominik into a ladder and Balor punches Rey. Priest chokes REy while officials tell them to stop.

Kevin mentions the Great American Bash.

Match Number Two: AJ Styles versus Miz

AJ blocks a kick and applies a side head lock. AJ with a snap mare and kick to the back. AJ with a chop. Miz with a knee to the midsection. Miz sends AJ into the turnbuckles. Miz with a punch. AJ with a rollup for a near fall. AJ with a drop kick and he clotheslines Miz over the top rope to the floor. AJ with a slingshot forearm to Miz. AJ sends Miz back into the ring but Miz goes to the floor again. AJ goes to teh floor and he chases Miz around the ring and Miz kicks AJ in the head. Miz chokes AJ and connects with a boot to the chest. Miz with kicks to AJ and he rakes the eyes. Miz with a rear chin lock. AJ with elbows but Miz with Reality Check for a near fall.

Miz shows that he watched Major League 2 but AJ with punches. Miz with an Irish whip and AJ hits the turnbuckles and Miz gets a near fall. Miz sends AJ into the turnbuckles and kicks him in the chest. Miz misses the Awesome Clothesline and falls to the mat when AJ moves. AJ blocks punches and AJ with punches and a back fist followed by a short arm clothesline. AJ with a sliding forearm and a clothesline into the corner. AJ with an ushigoroshi for a near fall. Miz sends AJ face first into the turnbuckles.

Miz rolls through when AJ goes for a Calf Crusher and Miz with a DDT. Miz with a knee to the hamstring. Miz goes for the figure four leg lock but AJ kicks Miz away. AJ with a boot and he sets for the Phenomenal Forearm and hits it for the three count.

Winner: AJ Styles

After the match, Ciampa attacks AJ and punches him. Ciampa with kicks to AJ. Ciampa sends AJ into the ring post. Ciampa misses a running knee and AJ with an enzuigiri and Pele Kick. AJ sets for a Styles Clash on Ciampa but Miz with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Miz and Ciampa shake hands.

We are back with a look at Money in the Bank, when Liv Morgan cashed in her briefcase to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan makes her way to the ring.

Liv responds to the crowd’s chants of You Deserve It with We Deserve It. She says she is proud to be your new Smackdown Women’s Champion. All of her dreams finally came true thanks to one unbelievable night at Money in the Bank. To outclimb six of the greatest competitors in WWE in the hardest battle of her life. Do you know what got me through that? All of you guys. You have been there every step of the way. You believed in me, even when I felt like I gave you nothing to believe in, but you still believed. Most of all, you gave her confidence to win Money in the Bank and cash in the contract the very same night to beat Ronda Rousey and become the new champion.

Saying that out loud takes her breath away. I hope you understand that this isn’t just for me. This championship is for all of us. Liv says even though . . .

Natalya’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Natalya says there is one person she should be thanking and that is her. She says that she is the only reason why Liv was able to cash in. I destroyed Ronda’s knee with the Sharpshooter. While I would take a thank you, I would rather take that Smackdown championship.

Liv says it feels like Natalya is having trouble living with the fact that she lost to Ronda, it would make sense that you would come after me. Since we will be sharing a locker room on Smackdown, if you want a shot at my title, you know where I will be.

Carmella makes her way to the ring. She wants to know why either of them are here. We are celebrating red, white, and blue, but this is Raw. Why don’t you go back to Smackdown where you belong. Carmella says she is shocked that they can share a ring because if Liv took the Raw title, I would slap her the way that I slapped Bianca. Why don’t you go to Smackdown and leave the spotlight on her, the next Raw Women’s Champion.

Liv says all eyes were on you when you lost to Bianca at Money in the Bank. If you really want her out of this ring, make me get out.

Carmella says she has an idea. She asks Nattie if she is thinking what she is thinking. We will both make you.

Liv with punches to both women and then she punches Natalya. Carmella and Natalya kick Liv in the corner and then Bianca’s music plays os they stop attacking Liv and Bianca with punches and shoulders to Carmella. Liv sends Natalya to the floor and Carmella goes to the floor.

Adam Pearce comes out and it is time for Female MatchCeption.

Match Number Three: Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan versus Carmella and Natalya

Carmella and Bianca start things off. Bianca with a side head lock and take down. Carmella with a head scissors but Bianca escapes. Carmella with a waist lock and Bianca with a standing switch. Carmella with an elbow and side head lock. Bianca with a shoulder tackle and Natalya tags in. Natalya wants Liv in the match and Liv tags in. They lock up and Natalya with a side head lock take down. Natalya misses with a kick and Liv with a side head lock and take down. Natalya with a head scissors and Liv escapes. Bianca and Carmella tag in and Bianca sends Carmella into the turnbuckles and applies a side head lock. Bianca flips over Carmella and taunts Carmella by slapping her rear end. Carmella with a rollup for a near fall. Bianca does the same thing on the turnbuckles and flips over Carmella. Liv tags in.

Liv with a hip into the corner and she gets a near fall. Natalya tags in and she takes Liv down and applies a front face lock. Liv with a side head lock. Liv with an elbow in the corner but Natalya with a slingshot atomic drop and she runs over Liv and hits a side kick for a near fall. Liv with a drop kick and she gets a near fall. Natalya sends Liv throat first into the ropes and gets a near fall. Natalya with a forearm to the back and Liv with punches of her own. Natalya gets Liv up and Liv with a sunset flip but Natalya rolls through and tries for a Sharpshooter and locks it in. Bianca uses her hair to pull Liv into the corner to make the tag. Biacna with a shoulder tackle and drop kick.

Bianca goes for a power bomb and Natalya counters with a rana. Bianca with a punch and she gets Natalya up for a suplex. Belair kicks Carmella when she tries to interfere and Natalya wtih a rollup. Carmella tags in and Bianca with a delayed vertical suplex on Natalya but Natalya rolls to the floor. Since Bianca did not know that a tag was made, she crawls after Natalya and Carmella with a boot to the head.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Carmella with a reverse chin lock on Bianca. Natalya tags in and she stops Bianca from making the tag. Natalya kicks Bianca in the corner. Bianca kicks Natalya and then sends Natalya to the floor. Natalya stops Liv for a moment but Liv makes the tag. Liv with kicks to Natalya and she follows with a knee in the corner. Liv with a springboard face buster for a near fall. Carmella is given a face buster. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall. Carmella sends Bianca to the floor. Bianca catches Carmella off the apron but Carmella gets to her feet and she sends Bianca into the ring post. Liv knocks Carmella off the apron.

Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. Liv avoids a Sharpshooter and then hits ObLIVion for the three count.

Winners: Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan

After the match, Liv and Bianca celebrate together in the ring.

We go to footage from earlier today at the cook out and Veer is eating while people watch. Someone steals his food and Veer is not happy. MVP talks to Omos about how he is the biggest threat around here.

Dana Brooke runs past as the 24/7 Peloton follows. Reggie bumps into Omos and Omos tosses Reggie over the border.

Ezekiel shows up and he talks about being in pie eating contests with his brother and he says it turned into a barf-o-rama. Ezekiel wishes them luck with the contest.

Ezekiel accidentally gets ketchup on Seth Rollins.

Seth is not happy and he stares at Ezekiel and then he cackles but then he stops. Seth walks away.

We are back with the mysterious video package that aired during Money in the Bank.

Match Number Four: Seth Rollins versus Ezekiel

Rollins with foerarms and kicks as the bell rings. Rollins chokes Ezekiel and then chops him in the corner. Rollins sends Ezekiel into the turnbuckles. Ezekiel with an Irish whip and Rollins with a Michaels flip. Ezekiel with a German suplex and Rollins goes to the floor. Rollins hot shots Ezekiel on the top rope and then hits a neck breaker. Rollins gets a near fall. Rollins punches Ezekiel a few times. Ezekiel with a mule kick and punches in the corner. Ezekiel sends Rollins into the air and he lands chest first on the mat. Ezekiel presses Rollins over his head but Rollins gets to his feet. Ezekiel sends Rollins to the floor. Rollins with a kick but Ezekiel presses Rollins over his head and drops Rollins in the timekeeper’s area.

Ezekiel gets back into the ring to break the count but he goes back to the floor. Ezekiel kicks Rollins but Rollins pushes Ezekiel into the ring post. Rollins gets back into the ring. Ezekiel gets back into the ring and Rollins with a neck breaker for a near fall. Rollins works on the neck. Ezekiel with an elbow but Rollins with Sling Blade for a near fall. Rollins is sent to the apron and Rollins drops Ezekiel on the top rope. Rollins with a springboard knee to the temple for a near fall. Rollins has some words for the referee. Rollins goes for a suplex but Ezekiel blocks it. Ezekiel with a suplex to Rollins. Ezekiel with back elbows and Ezekiel with a T-Bone suplex. Ezekiel with a forearm into the corner and a splash to the back.

Ezekiel gets Rollins on his shoulders but Rollins escapes. Ezekiel with a spinebuster for a near fall. Rollins stops a splash in the corner and hits a flatliner into the turnbuckles. Rollins comes off the turnbuckles and is met with a knee to the head. Ezekiel gets a few near falls. Ezekiel goes up top and Rollins stops Ezekiel. Rollins sets for a superplex but Ezekiel pushes Rollins to the mat. Rollins gets back up but Ezekiel gets to the mat and gets Rollins on his shoulders. Ezekiel with a sit out power bomb for a near fall. Rollins with punches and Ezekiel with a punch of his own. They go back and forth with forearms. Rollins with a head butt and Ezekiel with a rollup for a near fall. Ezekiel with an inside cradle for a near fall. Rollins with a kick and Ezekiel with a back slide for a near fall. Rollins with Black Out for the three count.

Winner: Seth Rollins

After the match, Seth starts to go up the ramp but he returns to the ring. Rollins sets for another Black Out but Riddle with an RKO out of nowhere.

We go back to the cook out and the hot dog eating contest is taking place earlier today. Otis wins 23-22 against Dawkins but Akira Tozawa won with 48 hot dogs eaten.

Chad demands a recount.

Otis says he is not feeling good. Theory shows up and says they need to be ready for their six man tag match.

Match Number Five: Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins versus Theory, Otis, and Chad Gable

Dawkins and Theory start things off. They lock up and Theory with a side head lock. Theory with a shoulder tackle and he poses. Dawkins with a waist lock and Theory with an elbow. Theory with a forearm and Dawkins with an Irish whip and twisting splash into the corner. Dawkins with a drop kick for a near fall. Otis tags in and he connects with forearms to Dawkins and follows with a short arm clothesline. Gable tags in and he hits a dragon screw leg whip. Gable with another dragon screw leg whip and he hyper-extends the leg. Dawkins with a forearm and Gable stops Dawkins from making the tag. Dawkins with a sunset flip but Gable rolls through and goes for an ankle lock. Dawkins escapes and tags in Ford. Ford with a cross body and a clothesline for a near fall. Otis goes over the top rope and Lashley with a flatliner to Theory. Ford and Lashley go for stereo delayed vertical suplexes on Theory and Gable. Dawkins hurdles Lashley and hits a flip dive onto everyone on the floor.

Ford with a punch to Gable and they return to the ring. Gable backs Ford into the corner and Otis tags in and hits a clothesline. Otis with a forearm to the back and he stands on Ford’s back. Gable with kicks to Ford and Theory joins in. Otis with an Irish whip. Otis chokes Ford in the ropes. Theory chokes Ford in the ropes while the referee deals with the other wrestlers in the match. Theory tags in and punches Ford and hits a suplex for a near fall. Theory with a reverse chin lock. Theory with an Irish whip and clothesline into the corner. Otis tags in and he connects with a forearm to the back. Otis with an exploder but he starts to have some issues from earlier. Otis with a splash into the corner. Theory tags in and he snap mares Ford and connects with a boot to the chest for a near fall. Theory with a reverse chin lock.

Gable pulls Dawkins off the apron and Otis with a body block when Dawkins chases Gable. Theory keeps Ford from making the tag. Lashley tags in and Theory tags Gable in. Lashley with clotheslines and an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Gable with an elbow but Lashley with a leaping flatliner. Theory poses for Lashley and Dawkins with a POUNCE to send Theory off the announce table. Lashley gets Gable up for a power slam and Otis breaks up the cover but Otis is having eater’s remorse.

Otis sends Ford over the top rope and he hits a back elbow on Dawkins. Lashley with a spear. Ford with a Seven Star Frog Splash to Otis. Gable with a German suplex to Ford and then he hits a suplex on Lashley. Gable with a moonsault for a near fall. Gable goes for Chaos Theory but Lashley holds on to the turnbuckles. Lashley with a spear for the three count.

Winners: Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins

After the match, Otis throws up in the ring.

Megan is in the back with Becky Lynch.

Becky says no one gives a damn about Otis. He doesn’t get to share the spotlight because he ate too many hot dogs. Megan asks Becky if she is upset about Saturday or tonight’s match.

Becky says anything that could go wrong has gone wrong. I should have had a one on one match against Bianca but I fought to get into the Triple Threat Match. I shouldn’t have had to fight to get into Money in the Bank. I start my way back to the Raw Women’s Championship. I am ready for Asuka but she is not ready for me.

It is time for Uncle Sam’s Fourth of July Celebration and R Truth is dressed for the holiday.

We go to commercial.

R Truth is in the ring and he wants some USA Chants. Truth introduces himself and he says that he is Uncle Sam. He says today is his favorite holiday because we celebrate our Independence Day. As all know, from the movie Independence Day, today we are here to honor those brave American heroes who saved the Earth from the alien invasion in 1996. He gives it up for Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum, and Vivica A Fox. Truth says he would like to read his favorite passage from the Constitution.

Ludwig Kaiser shows up and he asks if we are done with this ridiculous charade. He introduces himself. He brings out a man worth of celebration. He tells everyone to stand and pay respect to your Intercontinental Champion, the Ring General Gunther.

Truth wants everyone to chant USA to offset Gunther’s presence.

Gunther knocks off Truth’s hat and wig.

A referee comes to the ring and we have Indepenception.

Match Number Six: Gunther versus R Truth in a Non Title Match

Gunther with a boot to the head and a forearm. Truth with punches and forearms followed by a knee. Truth misses a scissors kick and Gunther with a clothesline. Gunther with a power bomb for the three ount.

Winner: Gunther

Alexa Bliss is asked by Sarah for her thoughts on her friend Liv winning the title. Alexa says she does not have friends, but she is happy that Liv won. Alexa says it is time for her to hold some championship gold. She asks how cute would it be if they had matching title belts.

Asuka shows up and she says will beat Becky Lynch tonight and she will become the next Raw Women’s Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a video package for Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns and their match at SummerSlam.

Match Number Seven: Becky Lynch versus Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match

Before Asuka makes her way to the ring, Becky pulls out a table and starts to set it up.

We are back and Becky has chairs on the floor and one in her hands.

Asuka hasa a trash can with her.

The match starts and Asuka throws the trash can at Becky and hits a sliding kick for a near fall. Asuka hits Becky in the back with a chair and Asuka goes to get another chair. Becky with a kick and she puts a chair in the turnbuckles. Becky turns into a chair but Becky blocks it. Asuka sets up the chair and she tries to give Becky a drop toe hold into the chair but Becky blocks it. The chair comes out of the turnbuckles and Becky tries to put it back in the turnbuckles. Becky avoids the chair and Asuka with a drop kick that sends Becky into the chair in the corner. They both go to the apron and Asuka goes for a German suplex off the apron onto the chairs. Asuka decides to try for a power bomb but Becky kicks Asuka and hits an exploder on the chairs. Becky rearranges the announce table, even though there is a perfectly fine table next to them. Becky hits Asuka with the chair but Becky feels it too. Asuka with a hip attack into a chair and they both go through the ringside barrier.

They return to the ring and Asuka gets a near fall. Becky has a kendo stick and she hits Asuka with it. Becky continues to hit Asuka with the kendo stick. Asuka goes for a suplex but Becky blocks it. Asuka sends Becky into the ring steps and Asuka has the kendo stick and hits Becky with it many times. Becky goes into the crowd. Asuka follows and Becky hits Asuka. Asuka with forearms to Becky followed by kicks. Asuka sends Becky back over the ringside barrier. Becky kicks Asuka into the ringside barrier and Asuka is sent into the ring. Becky goes back under the ring for a chair even though ten are already on the floor. Asuka with a baseball slide to Becky.

Asuka gets a chair and throws it into the ring. Becky drop kicks Asuka off the apron. Becky sends Asuka back in and Becky gets the chair from the turnbuckles and puts it on Asuka. Becky hits the chair on top of Asuka with a chair. Becky goes up top and Asuka hits Becky with a chair. Asuka sets for a superplex onto the chairs and hits it. Asuka gets a near fall. Asuka with forearms and she slams Becky’s face into the chairs. Asuka gets the trash can and puts it over Becky and Asuka with a kick. Asuka with more kicks to the trash can. Asuka goes up top and hits a missile drop kick into the trash can for a near fall. Asuka joins in the chant for a table. Asuka goes under the ring and pulls otu a table despite the table still being at ringside. Becky hits Asuka from behind and Becky sends Asuka into the ring steps.

Becky puts the table in the ring and kicks the trash can to the floor. Becky sets up the table in the ring and Asuka hits Becky from behind. Becky gets the table upright but Asuka goes for the Asuka Lock. Becky backs Asuka into the turnbuckles. Asuka sends Becky to the apron and Becky falls to the floor. Asuka sends Becky back into the ring and Asuka goes back under the ring and she gets a bamboo umbrella. Asuka kicks Becky and Becky opens the umbrella to block the green mist. Asuka with a kick for a near fall. Asuka puts Becky on the table and Asuka goes up top. Becky stops Asuka and Becky goes for a super Uranage and hits it through the table for the three count.

Winner: Becky Lynch

We go to credits.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com