WWE RAW Results – June 12, 2023

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw goes down live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE On USA Network program is the final Men’s Money In The Bank qualifier, as Matt Riddle goes one-on-one against The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest.

Also scheduled for tonight is Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz, Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn battle Imperium and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, June 12, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-11pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (6/12/2023)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get this week’s show rocking and rolling.

Rhea Ripley Presented With New SmackDown Women’s Championship

We then shoot live inside the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, KS. where we immediately hear the familiar sounds of Rhea Ripley’s theme song.

With that said, out comes The Judgment Day member with her SmackDown Women’s Championship over her shoulder. Introducing her to the ring is Adam Pearce. As she settles inside, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the show on commentary.

Now we see our first shot of the ring, which has the red carpet laid out and Adam Pearce standing in front of a podium where a new championship is sitting. Pearce reveals the new belt, which gets a gasp from the crowd. A “Mami!” chant breaks out as Pearce hands her the new title.

Cody Rhodes Challenges Dominik Mysterio For Money In The Bank

Out comes Dominik Mysterio and the cheers instantly turn to boos as he enters the ring and Pearce exits it. He straps the new title belt around the waist of Ripley. This leads to Dom getting on the mic, only to be booed out of the building as always.

Cody Rhodes’ theme hits and out he comes in his ring gear. He gets on the mic and talks about how Dom slapped him last week. Footage of this is shown. When we return live, “The American Nightmare” goes on to challenge Dom Dom to a showdown at WWE Money In The Bank.

Rhea Ripley accepts on his behalf, and then The Miz attacks Cody from behind. Dom gets in a cheap shot and runs off with Ripley. Patrick and Graves hype Cody vs. Dom for MITB and then plug Cody vs. Miz after the break. We head to a commercial on that note.

The Miz vs. Cody Rhodes

When we return from our first commercial break of the evening, we see the two participants involved in our scheduled opening contest inside the squared circle. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

We see Cody jump off to an early offensive lead over Miz, however it isn’t long before the action spills to the floor and “The Most Must-See Superstar” takes it to “The American Nightmare.”

Miz bounces Cody’s head off the commentary table and then the steel ring steps. Back in the ring, Cody starts to show signs of life and fires up as the fans inside the Intrust Bank Arena start rallying behind him.

This doesn’t last long, however, as Miz takes back over and again bounces Cody’s dome off of the steel ring steps. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note as the action continues in this exciting opening contest.

When we return from the break, we see Cody fight back with a Disaster Kick. He eventually connects with a Cody Cutter and then the Cross Rhodes for the win in a gutsy performance with his arm in a cast.

Winner: Cody Rhodes

Becky Lynch Verbally Spars With Zoey Stark

We shoot backstage and we see Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens talking off-mic to Becky Lynch.

“The Man” begins walking and sees Alpha Academy and Maxxine Dupri goofing around. She then continues walking straight through Gorilla Position and heads through the curtain as her theme hits inside Intrust Bank Arena.

As “Big Time Becks” settles in the ring for our next match of the evening, we head to another quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Lynch in the middle of the ring glancing up at the Money In The Bank briefcases hanging above the ring. We then shoot to footage from last week’s show that shows how Lynch qualified for the Women’s MITB match.

Back live, Lynch says, “The Man has come around to Wichita.” She mentions how she’s always wanted to win the Money In The Bank match. She says she has a good feeling about her chances this year. She says the women who hold the titles are usually viewed as the top dogs.

She says the person who is number one is the person who holds the power. She says no one has more power than the person who holds that briefcase. She says they have the power to make the champion scared.

Lynch says we needn’t look any further than Trish Stratus for evidence of what someone who is scared looks like. She uses her befriending Zoey Stark to be her insurance policy as proof of this fear.

Before she can continue, the theme for Zoey Stark hits and out she comes. She says she’s heard about enough. She mentions the one accomplishment Lynch has never achieved — beat Trish Stratus. She says at MITB you can add not beating Zoey Stark in the ladder match to her list of failures.

Stark tells Lynch she only got famous for having her face broken. She says she’ll break her face again at MITB and make her even more famous. Lynch says they don’t have to wait for MITB.

Chelsea Green vs. Becky Lynch

Out comes The Complaint Department tag-team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The two come out and address Zoey Stark, who gets in their faces. They walk past her and continue each talking trash to Lynch.

Lynch cuts them off and says it’s enough talking, let’s start fighting. She tells Stark to take a seat and she’ll show her why she’s famous. Graves mentions Trish isn’t here tonight because she’s off shooting her 110th magazine cover.

The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second match of the evening. Lynch takes the early offensive lead over Green. Green backs out the ropes and heads to the ringside area to re-group as we head to a mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Green controlling the action. Stark is shown sitting on the top of a ladder watching as the action unfolds. Lynch connects with a missile drop kick off the top-rope to buy herself some time.

Green manages to remain in control of the offense, cutting Lynch’s comeback attempt short, but eventually “The Man” slaps the Dis-Arm-Her submission on The Complaint Department member for the victory.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Money In The Bank Qualifier

Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

We shoot backstage and we see The Judgment Day walking the hallways after a video package showing Seth “Freakin'” Rollins punking Finn Balor and then beating Damian Priest on last week’s show in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship defense.

Now we see Balor looking lost in thought. The Judgment Day ask what’s going on, and he says he’s got a lot on his mind. Priest says he does too, mentioning his Money In The Bank qualifier tonight. He asks that The Judgment Day once again let him fight this one alone.

As we settle back inside the arena, the theme song for “The Original BRO” hits and out comes Matt Riddle. The popular WWE performer heads to the ring for our final men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match. We head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Riddle bouncing in the ring looking ready for action. His music dies down and then The Judgment Day theme plays and out comes Damian Priest by himself. The commentators talk about Priest’s hard fought battle with Rollins last week.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Riddle jump off to an early offensive lead, which lasts for a few minutes before Priest starts to take over. After Priest hits a big Falcon Arrow, we head to a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Riddle get close with an ankle lock and rear naked choke submission attempt. Priest escapes each time but Riddle keeps slapping more submission attempts on him. Priest clobbers Riddle with a clothesline that finally slows him down.

Riddle continues firing up and nearly finishing Priest off, but Priest keeps avoiding it. Priest looks for an End of Days off the top, but Riddle avoids it and ends up hitting a crazy fisherman’s suplex off the top-rope instead. He goes for the cover, but again Priest kicks out.

Literally seconds later, Priest hits a Razor’s Edge for the win. With the win, Priest qualifies for the 2023 men’s Money In The Bank ladder match. The field is now set with Priest, Santos Escobar, LA Knight, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura and Butch.

Winner and QUALIFYING for 2023 Men’s Money In The Bank: Damian Priest

Imperium “Pick The Bones” Of What’s Left Of Matt Riddle

After the match, we see Imperium’s Ludwig Kaiser and GUNTHER come down to the ring as Damian Priest is celebrating his win. The commentators mention that missing from the picture is Giovanni Vinci, who was attacked by Matt Riddle last week.

The Imperium duo enters the ring, where Priest tells them to, “Pick the bones.” He walks off and we see GUNTHER and Kaiser do exactly that, beating him down.

Cody Rhodes Talks About Money In The Bank

Nothing is going to stop Cody Rhodes from finishing his story. Not Brock Lesnar. Not even Dominik Mysterio.

This is what “The American Nightmare” told Cathy Kelley in a brief backstage interview that followed the post-match scene with Imperium and Matt Riddle. The match between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio is made official for WWE Money In The Bank 2023.

After this wraps up, we shift gears and head to another commercial break.

Natalya Doesn’t “Know How To Be Her Anymore”

When we return from the break, we see Byron Saxton standing backstage. He introduces his guest at this time, women’s wrestling legend Natalya. Nattie talks about coming up short in her attempt to qualify for Money In The Bank and then says she “doesn’t know how to be her anymore.”

Kevin Owens Throws Another Temper Tantrum

Saxton tells us to follow him after Nattie walks off. We see Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens being confronted by Imperium duo GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser.

They bicker until Adam Pearce walks up. Imperium challenge Zayn and Owens to put their titles on-the-line. Owens throws a temper tantrum and says it’s on. He runs off to get his gear on while still yammering.

Ricochet vs. Bronson Reed

We are shown our weekly extensive video package looking at the latest business within The Bloodline from WWE Friday Night SmackDown. After highlights of what went down with Paul Heyman and Jey Uso leading up to the Uso vs. Austin Theory main event for the U.S. title last week wraps up, we return live.

Ricochet’s theme hits and out he comes to the ring to a big pop. He settles in the ring as the commentators remind us of the attack he endured at the hands of Bronson Reed on last week’s show.

As he continues to settle inside the squared circle, we head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

Indus Sher, led by Jinder Mahal, are shown backstage delivering a message to Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander for a proper match. We then shoot live in the ring and see Ricochet preparing for our next match of the evening.

Bronson Reed’s theme hits and out comes the walking natural disaster to finish what he started last week with Ricochet. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Reed nearly be-heads Ricochet as soon as the action starts. As Reed settles into the early offensive lead, we see Shinsuke Nakamura emerge in his ring gear from the backstage area. He begins making his way to ringside as Reed manhandles and rag-dolls Ricochet all over the ring.

We see Reed hit a big splash to Ricochet off the ropes. He talks trash to him while staring down Nakamura at ringside. We head to a mid-match commercial break on that note. When we return from the break, we see Ricochet fighting back into the lead.

Nakamura ends up getting involved, blasting Reed with a kick as he was going to the top-rope. The ref immediately calls for the bell. The ring announcer proclaims Reed as the winner by disqualification. Reed flashes an evil smirk.

After the match, Reed goes to beat down Ricochet and Nakamura but they fight back and hit a double super-plex off the top-rope on the big man. The fans break out in a “Holy sh*t!” chant that has to be bleeped off the broadcast.

Winner via Disqualification: Bronson Reed

Sami Zayn Questions Kevin Owens About Temper Tantrums

We shoot to the locker room of the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions. Sami Zayn brings up Kevin Owens blowing a gasket and having a temper tantrum earlier tonight. He mentions how it’s happening a lot lately.

Owens mentions how he’s sick of hearing about The Bloodline and then Imperium comes around with accents, and everyone is taller than him.

Zayn just wants to know if Owens is good ahead of their match tonight, which will now be for their titles. Owens assures him he is and then heads off to hydrate. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Ricochet Confronts Shinsuke Nakamura

As we return from the break, we see an upset Ricochet confronting Shinsuke Nakamura. He warns him that if he tries interfering in his matches again, he’s gonna have to deal with him.

Nakamura says he didn’t mean disrespect and tells Ricochet he can have what’s left of Reed when he’s done with him.

Finn Balor With A Message For Seth “Freakin'” Rollins

We return inside the Intrust Bank Arena and the Finn Balor version of The Judgment Day theme song plays and out comes “The Prince” looking to be very much still lost in thought like he was in the backstage segment earlier tonight.

A very serious Balor says he knows Seth Rollins is here tonight. He tells him he needs to have a talk with him. No zingers, no jokes, no sing-alongs. Just facts.

Ask and you shall receive.

The familiar sounds of his theme hits and out comes WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins to a huge pop. The fans sing along with his theme as he makes his way to the ring.

Fans literally refuse to stop singing, despite Balor attempting many times to take a serious stroll down memory lane. Rollins tries to help him get on track but the crowd won’t stop. Balor multiple times veers off track to acknowledge the singing because of how relentless it is.

Eventually the two get to the point, which is to establish a showdown between each other with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line at WWE Money In The Bank 2023 in London. Rollins asks which version is coming to fight. He says this bitter ex-champion doesn’t stand a chance.

He says that guy has been moping around for the past seven years “like a little b*tch.” He laughs and walks off.

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler

After the Rollins-Balor segment wraps up, we hear the commentators confirm Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio for WWE Money In The Bank 2023. We then return live inside the arena where Raquel Rodriguez’s theme hits.

The popular women’s wrestling star emerges and heads down to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she settles inside the squared circle, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey’s theme music. Out comes both of the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions to the ring. Rousey settles at ringside as Shayna Baszler heads in the ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see Rodriguez jump off to an early offensive lead, however she misses a big boot and Baszler blasts her with a kick to the back of the knee.

This leads to Baszler grounding the larger Rodriguez, and focusing her attack on the leg / ankle of Rodriguez. Rousey is shown with a sadistic smirk on her face as Baszler crunches away at the lower limb of Rodriguez.

Raquel fights back into the offensive driver’s seat, but when Rousey gets involved, Baszler catches Rodriguez off-guard and rolls her up for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Looking Back At The Life & Career Of The Iron Sheik

We shoot to the commentary desk where Raw commentators Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves mention the recent passing of WWE Hall of Fame legend The Iron Sheik. They then set up an extensive tribute video package looking at the life and career of the wrestling legend.

Chad Gable vs. Erik

As we settle back in from the commercial break that followed The Iron Sheik video package, we see Alpha Academy making their way to the ring with Maxxine Dupri. Chad Gable will be in one-on-one action next.

Gable settles in the ring and then the theme for Alpha Academy wraps up. The horn and sirens sound to bring out The Viking Raiders and Valhalla. Erik of The Viking Raiders will be Gable’s opponent here this evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Erik starts off with a loud war cry. Gable reacts with a loud “SHUSH!” We see Gable working over Erik in the ring while at ringside, Valhalla charges at Maxxine Dupri, who arm-drags her down to the floor.

In the ring, Gable follows that up by rolling up Erik out of the corner for a quick and easy pin fall victory.

Winner: Chad Gable

Finn Balor Talks To JD McDonagh, Damian Priest

We shoot backstage after a Rhea Ripley video package and we see Finn Balor talking to JD McDonagh. McDonagh sees Damian Priest coming and tells Balor goodbye.

Priest points out Balor is in a good mood. Balor congratulates him on qualifying for Money In The Bank. He asks if he would cash in on him. Priest says he can’t believe Balor would even ask that.

Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships

Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens (C) vs. GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser

It’s main event time!

Now we head back inside the arena where the reigning and defending Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens make their way out and head to the ring. As the duo settle in the ring, we head to a commercial break.

We return from the break, we see Zayn and Owens in the ring waiting for their opponents. We shoot backstage and Cathy Kelley is standing by with Seth “Freakin'” Rollins. She asks him about his title defense against Finn Balor at WWE Money In The Bank.

Rollins talks about how high his confidence is going into the match and points out that Balor will not only lose his title opportunity, but he might lose his standing in The Judgment Day after his recent interaction with Damian Priest.

He then mentions how next week, live on Raw, there will be another open challenge for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Why? Because he is a visionary. He is a revolutionary. He is Seth Rollins. I wonder if Bron Breakker will be in Cleveland?

This wraps up and then the commentary duo of Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves promote the open challenge for next week’s Raw. Also on deck for next Monday night’s show is the WWE television return of Logan Paul, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed.

Back live, the theme for Imperium hits and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser for their tag-team title opportunity in this week’s Monday Night Raw main event of the evening.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. We see GUNTHER and Sami Zayn kick things off for their respective teams. Zayn and Owens establish the early offensive lead, hitting high spots from the ring to the floor before we settle into an early mid-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see a Maxinne Dupri-esque arm-drag by Zayn to Kaiser. The fans chant “Let’s go Sami!” as he takes it to the Imperium member in the ring. He drops him on his dome and goes for the cover, but Kaiser kicks out.

Owens tags in and picks up where Zayn left off, taking it to Kaiser, until he is blasted with a big boot by GUNTHER. GUNTHER tags in and takes over, decking Zayn and knocking Owens off the ring apron. As Imperium continues dominating the offense, we head to another mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the final commercial time out of the evening, we see Owens showing signs of life and fighting back into the offensive lead. He tags in Zayn. Kaiser also tags in, but it is Zayn who takes the hot tag and fires up. GUNTHER rams Owens in the steel ring post at ringside.

Kaiser blasts Zayn with an enzugiri and then tags in GUNTHER. GUNTHER launches Zayn into a European uppercut from Kaiser. GUNTHER hits his text-book lariat on Zayn for a super close near fall attempt. GUNTHER and Kaiser hit a Doomsday Device-style Imperium-bomb off the ropes for another close near fall.

The fans break out with a “This is Awesome” chant as the action continues. We see GUNTHER and Owens trading shots on the floor. Matt Riddle starts to come down but is held back by a ton officials. GUNTHER runs over and big boots Riddle in the grill. GUNTHER gets DDT’d on the ramp seconds later.

In the ring, we see Zayn catch Kaiser off guard with his Blue Thunder Bomb for the pin fall victory. With the win, Owens and Zayn successfully retain their Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships with an exciting win in a great main event over GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser. The commentators hype next week’s show and then we go off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners and STILL Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Champions: Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens