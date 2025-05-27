The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE runs the Yuengling Center yet again tonight in Tampa, Florida, as WWE Monday Night Raw airs live at 8/7c on Netflix.

On tap for tonight’s show is Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa, New Day (c) vs. Creed Brothers vs. War Raiders for the WWE Tag-Team Titles, as well as Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable vs. Penta and Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Bálor in a pair of Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying matches.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, May 26, 2025. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired on Netflix from 8-10:30pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – MAY 26, 2025

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” kicks things off as always. We then shoot directly into a recap video package looking back at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special event from this past weekend.

Seth Rollins & The Paul Heyman Guys Kick Things Off

After we see the usual arena arrival shots of various Superstars while Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to the show, we shoot inside the Yuengling Center where Seth Rollins’ theme hits. Out he comes accompanied by Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

They all settle in the ring looking like the new Men In Black, with dark suits and shades on, except Seth Rollins, who is wearing a white suit. Heyman begins on the microphone by boasting that Bron Breakker will headline several future WrestleMania shows.

Heyman says that is not a prediction, that is a freaking spoiler. He then goes on to taunt the crowd about CM Punk not being here tonight after a loud “CM Punk! CM Punk!” chant breaks out. Heyman then, ironically enough, puts over Reed as the guy who beat down Rollins worse than Roman Reigns ever did.

From there, Heyman does a long, dramatic build-up to introduce Rollins. He ends by telling everyone to get on their hands and knees and acknowledge Seth Rollins. Fans break out in a loud “OTC! OTC!” chant before Rollins can say a word. The chants turn to boos and then “We Want Roman!” chants. Whoops.

Rollins begins talking about total control, but is cut off by loud “You sold out! You sold out!” chants. Rollins acknowledges them, asking who he sold out to, himself? He says that doesn’t even make sense. He then reminds the fans that just five minutes ago they were singing his music.

He says CM Punk found out on Saturday what happens when you mess with him. He says Sami Zayn is going to find out tonight. He says he is going to qualify for Money In The Bank and then he is going to win the Money In The Bank contract and he is going to cash-in whenever and against whomever he wants. “And that is total power.”

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Penta vs. Dragon Lee vs. Chad Gable

Once the opening promo segment wraps up, the show shifts gears and gets ready for the first match of the evening. The lights go down and the familiar theme for Penta hits. Out comes Mr. Cero Miedo himself, for the first of two scheduled Money In The Bank qualifying matches this evening.

As he continues making his way to the ring, the show settles into a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, El Hijo del Vikingo is shown in the crowd as his Worlds Collide match against Chad Gable is advertised on-screen. Gable and Dragon Lee are in the ring now as well.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Dragon Lee and Penta hit Chad Gable with a double superkick. They attack Gable in the corner before getting into a shoving match. They talk it over and decide to team up to take out Gable. They send Gable over the top rope.

Penta rolls Lee up for a two-count. Lee avoids a running knee from Penta. Penta drops him on the apron, but Lee shoulders and kicks him back. Lee flips into the ring and hits a hurricanrana into the corner. Lee hits Penta with a running kick, followed by a slingshot corner dropkick. Gable runs in, but Lee takes him out. Lee hits Penta with a basement corner dropkick. Gable cuts Lee off and hits an exploder.

Penta hits the ropes, but Gable catches him with a German Suplex. Lee soon shoulders Gable and goes for a slingshot, but Gable counters into a Northern Lights Suplex for a two-count. Gable dumps Lee out of the ring. Gable grabs Penta and sends him into the ropes, but he lowers his head and eats a kick. Penta hits a reverse sling blade.

Lee runs in, but Penta stands him up in the corner and superkicks him. Penta hits Gable with a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker that Michael Cole called a neckbreaker. Penta gets Lee in the Gory Special position. As he holds Lee, Penta hooks Gable’s arms and pulls him up in a piledriver position. Penta falls back and drops Gable on his face.

Gable rolls out of the ring as the referee checks on him. Penta then hits Gable and Lee with a tope con hilo. We head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, Penta drops Gable out of the ring and superkicks Lee. Gable pulls Penta out of the ring and bounces him off the commentary table.

Gable talks a little trash to Vikingo. Vikingo jaws back at him. Gable punches away at Penta before Lee destroys Penta with a suicide dive over the commentary! Pat McAfee exclaims, “Holy shit!” My sentiments exactly. Gable attacks Vikingo and sends Penta into the ring. Gable chops Penta, but Penta absorbs the pain. They exchange chops.

Lee runs in and superkicks Gable. Penta superkicks Lee, but Lee fights back with a knee and a poisonrana! Lee flips through a clothesline from Gable and hits a sit-out powerbomb for a near fall! The crowd chants, “This is awesome!” Lee lifts Penta, but Penta elbows out.

Penta goes for a Penta Driver, but Gable grabs Penta and hits a German Suplex, also sending Lee flying! Gable pulls the straps down and goes to the top rope for a moonsault on Penta! 1… 2… Penta kicks out! Lee charges, but Gable hits him with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex into the turnbuckles. Gable goes to the top rope, but Vikingo attacks him with a snap kick.

Gable is trapped in the tree of woe. Lee climbs the top rope and hits Gable with a double stomp. Penta immediately hits Lee with a Mexican Destroyer, knocking him out of the ring. Penta then crushes Gable with a Penta Driver. Gable is busted wide open from the kick from Vikingo. Penta wins and qualifies.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Money In The Bank: Penta

Liv Morgan Returns

Backstage at the Judgment Day Clubhouse, we see Finn Bálor say he’s focusing on getting back to business. WWE Intercontinental Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio is playing a video game with Carlito. Roxanne Perez walks in with a tray of nuggies for Mysterio.

She starts to rub his shoulder when WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan comes in and says, “Konnichiwa, bitches!” Morgan doesn’t like what she’s seeing. Bálor is happily watching in the background. Morgan says Perez has kept her up to date with what’s happening in the clubhouse.

She says it’s, well, interesting. She’ll address it later, but for now, she’s going to Adam Pearce to get a Money in the Bank Qualifying Match. Raquel Rodriguez laughs at Mysterio. Bálor laughs and says it’s great to have Morgan back. Carlito warns Mysterio not to eat Perez’s nuggies.

Rusev vs. Akira Tozawa

Akira Tozawa is shown getting a pep talk from Maxxine Dupri backstage. They begin walking, as his match is coming up next. Rusev is also shown walking the halls. We head to a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, we see Akira Tozawa in the ring ready to rock and roll. The lights go down and the theme for Rusev hits. Out he comes. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Immediately we see Tozawa go right after Rusev, only to nearly get clotheslined out of his boots for his efforts. Rusev locks in the Accolade submission and gets the win. He refuses to let it go.

Sheamus’ theme hits and out he comes. The two stare each other down and Rusev walks off as fans boo. That’s how the brief post-match scene wrapped up. And we move on.

Winner: Rusev

WWE Tag-Team Championships

The New Day (c) vs. The War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

Two Bears, One Cave hosts and comedians Bert Kreischer and Tony Segura are shown backstage for an interview. Up walks The War Raiders. Bert talks about looking like them. They all do the “War!” yell together.

Back inside the arena, we see the reigning WWE Tag-Team Champions New Day make their way out for their latest title defense. As they head to the ring, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

This time when we return, we see Sami Zayn bummed out backstage for not going out and confronting Seth Rollins in the opening segment. Jey Uso comes in and calms him down. They do their handshake and Michael Cole asks Pat McAfee if he thinks he could do that one. McAfee says no.

Inside the arena, we see The War Raiders and The Creed Brothers are in the ring now as well. Bert Kreischer and Tony Segura are shown in the crowd and they each chug a beer. Waka Flaka Flame is also shown in the crowd and McAfee goes on-and-on about it on commentary.

All three teams brawl in the ring before the bell. Eventually things settle down and the bell sounds to formally get things officially off-and-running. New Day and The Creed Brothers join forces and focus on beating down The War Raiders together early on.

We head into a mid-match commercial break with all four posing together in the ring after beating down Erik and Ivar on the floor at ringside. When we return, Woods hits a double stomp to Erik. Erik of course gets the advantage and tags Ivar who cleans house.

Cross body to a couple of them. Ivar sends some people outside. He goes up top, Kofi hits a kick. Julius places Erik up top. Superplex. Ivar with a big splash for two. The Creeds with some double teams.

Ivar & Erik take control for a second. Brutus Creed dives outside. Kofi does too, but Ivar squashes him on the side of the ring. Xavier rolls up Erik with the tights and gets the win to retain their tag-team titles.

Winners and STILL WWE Tag-Team Champions: The New Day

Liv Morgan Has Her First Opponent

After the match, we shoot backstage, where we see Kairi Sane and IYO SKY standing together. Up walks Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Morgan taunts Sane, leading to Sane thumping her on the head and challenging her. Morgan bops Sane back and accepts.

Gunther Confronts ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso

We see ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso backstage among a sea of fans. He makes his way into the crowd inside the arena as his catchy-ass entrance tune hits the house speakers. The WWE World Heavyweight Champion makes his way to the ring, YEET’ing away with fans in attendance.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a commercial break. When the show returns, WWE officially announces Uso & Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena & Logan Paul for the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event on June 7.

As Uso begins to speak in the ring, he is cut off by the familiar sounds of Gunther’s music. “The Ring General” makes his way out and joins Uso on the ring. He grabs a microphone. Gunther says congratulations are due for the 15 year jubilee of the Usos in WWE.

He congratulates Jey for his first defense against Logan Paul. Gunther sees that Jey is trying really hard and is on the side of his friends. Great qualities for a human being, terrible qualities for a champion. This position comes natural to Gunther, not to Jey. The only person Gunther cares about himself.

He doesn’t think Jey has the intellect for the position, and will take care of business in two weeks and put the championship back around his waist. Jey is done with everybody saying his days are numbered. He has friends & family, he’s a real one. Jey invites Gunther to judge him.

He’s not overlooking Gunther. He’s fighting for the fans’ support, and will make Gunther tag out again. “Four letters, one word, uhh-uhh, YEET!” Off goes the champ.

Liv Morgan vs. Kairi Sane

“Watch me!” is what we hear next, as the theme song for the returning Liv Morgan hits. Out comes the women’s wrestling star accompanied by her fellow WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez. She heads to the ring for the next match of the show, as we head to another commercial break.

When we return, Kairi Sane is out as well and the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Morgan powers Sane into the ropes. They roll to the corner, and Morgan shoves her back. Morgan pulls Sane down by the hair and kicks her in the face. Morgan stomps away at Sane and yells at the referee.

Sane fights back with some chops and punches her into the corner. Sane sends Morgan to the opposite corner, but she’s dropped onto the apron. Sane knocks her back and comes off the top rope, but she rolls through as Morgan charges. Sane taunts her and sends her into the ropes before hitting a head-scissor takeover.

Morgan is leaning against the ropes, and Sane knocks her to the apron with a sliding forearm. Sane elbows Morgan back and goes to boot her into the ring post, but Morgan moves. Morgan hits a sunset flip powerbomb onto the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we return from the break, we see Morgan starting up the Three Amigos. One Amigo… two Amigos. Sane counters the third. Morgan elbows her, but Sane hits the ropes and spears her down. Sane gets up and hits Morgan with two hammer throws, followed by a running cross-body block.

Morgan reverses a whip to the corner, but Sane comes back with a running blockbuster. Morgan is down in the corner. Sane hits a sliding forearm in the corner and heads to the top rope. Sane hits a diving forearm for a two-count. Morgan tries to fight back, but Sane ducks a step-up enzuigiri and applies a submission to the legs.

Sane rolls through and forearms her to the corner. Morgan double boots her down and comes off the second rope with a diving codebreaker. 1… 2… Sane barely kicks out! Morgan is shocked. Morgan kicks her and goes for Ob-Liv-ion, but Sane holds the ropes. Sane connects with a backhand and a running forearm for a two-count.

Sane signals for the end. Sane goes for an Alabama Slam, but Morgan counters into a roll-up for a two-count. Morgan connects with a backstabber, and Sane stumbles to the corner. Morgan charges, but Sane goes for an Alabama Slam. Before it happens, they fall over and try to save it with an awkward pin for a two-count.

Sane soon hits a weak Alabama Slam and heads to the top rope. Roxanne Perez runs down and knocks Sane off the top rope. Rodriguez and Perez argue at ringside. As they argue, Sane counters Ob-Liv-ion with a roll-up for the win. Morgan looks pissed afterwards.

Winner: Kairi Sane

Rhea Ripley Ready For Mami To Be On Top Again

We shoot to a special video package featuring new comments from “Mami” herself, Rhea Ripley. She says “Mami’s always on top” wasn’t just a saying to her. It was a way of life. Lately, it hasn’t been a reality.

She claims at Money in the Bank, that all changes. For the first time in her career, she’s in a ladder match. No one is ready for the brutality she’s going to unleash.

Ripley says she will climb the ladder and cement herself at the top of the Women’s Division. IYO SKY and Tiffany Stratton should hold their titles tightly. No one is safe from Mami in the Bank.

Liv Morgan Is Still Upset

We shoot backstage where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez make their way back to The Judgment Day Clubhouse. Liv is still pissed. She disses Raquel backstage, saying she should have known better as the veteran.

Finn Balor is smiling his ass off, the same way as he did earlier while watching the carnage he created continue to unfold. Things wrap up on that note.

Becky Lynch & Lyra Valkyria Agree To Special Stipulations

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria is shown walking backstage. She will be coming out next. The show heads into a commercial break. Back inside the arena, as we return, the theme for Valkyria hits and out she comes.

Valkyria says she wishes she were here to talk about a new opponent, but Becky Lynch manipulated her way into another title match at Money in the Bank. What does she have to prove? She already beat Lynch twice. In the past, she was satisfied with beating her opponents in the ring. This is different.

She out-wrestled and beat Lynch, but Lynch sat there and talked like she won the match. She went on to try to steal another opportunity from people. Lynch is like a rat with cheese. All Valkyria wanted to do was pin Lynch’s shoulders, but she got in the face of her fiancé, tried to hurt her eye, and tried to break her arm.

It’s personal now. At Money in the Bank, she’ll hurt Lynch and her ego. Becky Lynch heads to the ring with a look of incredulity on her face. Lynch says Valkyria cost her an opportunity. She was done with Valkyria and moved on to bigger and better things. Valkyria may have won the match, but she won the night.

At the end of the night, Lynch went home with her hot husband while Valkyria went to the hospital with her weird little fiancé. Valkryria says Lynch’s husband is the only talented thing about her. Lynch says Valkyria is making it personal again. Valkyria could have just let it go, but she couldn’t.

Lynch is the best thing that’s ever happened to Valkyria, especially the title. Valkyria says that’s not the flex she thinks it is. People are talking about Valkyria because she beat Lynch. Valkyria always accuses her of stealing opportunities, so how about a stipulation?

If Valkyria beats her at Money in the Bank, Lynch will never challenge for the title again. Valkyria accepts. The last time she beat Lynch, she did it with her eyes closed. Lynch is not happy. Lynch says Valkyria didn’t let her finish. When Valkyria took the title from her at NXT in a non-decisive victory, she raised Valkyria’s hand.

When Lynch wins at Money in the Bank, Valkyria has to look her in the eyes and raise her hand. Valkyria says she’s never had an issue with raising the hand of a woman who is better than her. That just hasn’t been Lynch yet. Lynch yells at her from ringside. That’s how this noteworthy segment wraps up.

Karrion Kross Confronts Sami Zayn Backstage

We shoot backstage, where we see Sami Zayn walking the halls. Up walks Karrion Kross, who stops him. Kross gets a big ovation. Scarlett is seated on a crate nearby.

In the background, The New Day is walking with Grayson Waller. Kross says Zayn is still clawing to the top after foregoing an opportunity to go to SmackDown and get a title shot.

Zayn says he doesn’t have time for Kross and goes to walk off. Kross asks if he realizes he’ll never win the title. Zayn stops and says he’ll deal with Kross later.

NXT x AAA: Worlds Collide 2025 On June 7

On commentary, Michael Cole and Pat McAfee announce that at NXT x AAA: World’s Collide, Chad Gable will battle El Hijo Del Vikingo. We’ll also see a 6-Man Tag Team Match with El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Psycho Clown, and Pagano against Legado Del Fantasma.

Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Seth Rollins vs. Sami Zayn vs. Finn Balor

It’s main event time!

Seth Rollins makes his entrance alongside Paul Heyman. As they head to the ring for our second and final Money In The Bank qualifying match of the evening in our WWE Raw main event for this week, the show shifts gears and settles into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor are also in the ring. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes triple-threat match. Sami Zayn attacks Seth Rollins before clotheslining him over the top rope. Finn Bálor attacks Zayn from behind and chops his chest. Bálor sends Zayn into the ropes.

Zayn ducks a clothesline and hits Rollins with a suicide dive. Zayn and Rollins brawl in the aisleway before Bálor attacks. Bálor gets Zayn in the ring and punches him in the corner. Bálor chops the chest as Paul Heyman intensely looks on.

Zayn fights back and starts up the 10 punches on Zayn, but Rollins enters the ring and attacks him. Rollins punches away at Zayn before Bálor takes him down. Bálor chops Zayn before chopping away at Rollins. Rollins fights back, but Bálor hits him with a reverse DDT as he simultaneously hits Zayn with a DDT.

Bálor covers Rollins for a two-count. Bálor then covers Zayn for a two-count. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads back into another commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see things are still in progress.

As we settle back in from the commercial time out, we see Sami hit some punches on Seth in the corner, Finn gets his attention but that leads to a springboard moonsault from Sami to Seth and Finn on the floor. Sami goes for Blue Thunder, Seth turns that into a Falcon Arrow for two.

Sami goes up top, knocks Finn off but Seth follows. Sunset flip powerbomb gets two thanks to Finn. Seth gets out of Finn’s move, Pedigree is blocked, Finn hits a sling blade, knocks Sami down, goes up top but Sami blocks and follows him up top. Sami with a superplex, but Seth hits a frog splash on Sami.

After that, the show shifts gears and heads into a second mid-match commercial break as the bout continues. When the show returns, we see all hell break loose, as Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker start to get involved. Dominik Mysterio runs down and slides a chair in for Balor, but as he leans down to pick it up, Rollins Stomps his head into it for the win.

With the win, Rollins qualifies. After the match, CM Punk’s theme hits. As Breakker and Reed go up to catch him, Punk slides in behind Rollins and takes him out and then runs through the crowd. His theme hits again as Reed and Breakker stare him down from the ring. That’s how this week’s show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winner and QUALIFYING for Money In The Bank: Seth Rollins