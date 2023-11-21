WWE RAW Results – November 20, 2023

The road to WWE Survivor Series 2023 begins to wind down tonight.

The WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of Monday Night Raw takes place this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network, LIVE from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is the Men’s WarGames Advantage Match, Drew McIntyre will explain his actions from last week, plus Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Chad Gable, Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li, Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, November 20, 2023. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (11/20/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs and then we shoot into an elaborate video package building up the WarGames match for this weekend’s WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event.

Men’s WarGames Gets Interesting …

We get our first look live inside the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where we immediately go into the ring and see Drew McIntyre standing in a leather jacket under a spotlight. The fans boo.

“The Scottish Warrior” tells the fans he’s not Dominik Mysterio, he’s earned the right to speak and everyone is gonna listen to what he has to say. He goes on to talk about how he didn’t appreciate the reaction to his actions last week. He says he’s the only one who hasn’t changed.

McIntyre looked into Jey Uso’s eyes before knocking him silly last week. He says he isn’t apologizing for it. He doesn’t remember anyone apologizing to him when his family ruined his chances at regaining the title in the past. The fans chant “You suck! You suck!”

He says he spent 16 years on the other side of the world. Missing birthdays, Christmas holidays and other big moments his family didn’t get to have him for. He says his moment was to be at Clash at the Castle, but Uso’s family took that moment from his family.

Drew says he’s being asked regularly since last week if he has joined The Judgment Day. He says he hasn’t joined The Judgment Day, but he will be on their team at WarGames, though. He says because Rhea Ripley gave him something no one else in the world could give him, Jey Uso in a cage.

He says to Jey this is his warning — anytime he sees him, he’s dropping him. Jey’s theme hits and the crowd goes wild. Jey gets “YEET!” chants from the fans. Out next comes Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn as well as The Judgment Day.

Adam Pearce runs down and mentions tonight’s WarGames advantage match and how it will be a one on one contest and they have one hour because at 9pm they tell him who, or he picks for them, will represent them in the WarGames advantage bout. No one can touch until then. Also, the non-Judgment Day team has until the end of tonight two reveal two more partners for their team.

Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Now Nia Jax’s theme hits and out she comes for our first match of the evening. She settles in the ring as we head to a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Damian Priest backstage questioning Rhea Ripley on some things, but admitting Drew McIntyre being on their team at WarGames is good business. He makes his case for being the man to represent their team in the Advantage Match tonight.

Back inside the arena, Raquel Rodriguez’s theme hits and out she comes to the squared circle for our women’s singles match opener. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one.

Jax starts off well, but Rodriguex quickly takes over. She does some power-house spots and then the action spills out to the floor. Rodriguez continues to dominate but then Jax shifts the momentum into her favor after sending Rodriguez into the ring post with authority.

After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When we return, we see Jax still dominating, when Rodriguez finally takes back over as the crowd rallies behind her.

She goes for a power bomb out of the corner and nearly gets it, but collapses and Jax follows up with her middle rope butt splash for the win. After the match, we see special training footage of Xia Li getting ready for her showdown tonight against Becky Lynch. We head to another commercial.

Winner: Nia Jax

The Judgment Day Pick Their Representative For Advantage Match

When we return from the break, we see Damian Priest with The Judgment Day once again asking Rhea Ripley where “her guy” is. Finally Drew McIntyre walks up. He tells Priest he hears he wants to compete in the Advantage Match.

Ripley says he is the leader of the team at WarGames. Priest asks McIntyre if he’s got a problem with that. McIntyre says no but suggests he be in the match instead. He says he doesn’t like any of The Judgment Day but he dislikes Uso worse.

Priest and McIntyre each tell the other to take it easy and then Priest tells McIntyre if he wants the Advantage Match, it’s his. Priest tells McIntyre to go get them the Advantage. Priest tells Ripley he better get them the advantage. She says he will.

Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

Michael Cole announces limited tickets have opened up and are now on-sale for the already previously sold out Survivor Series and Friday Night SmackDown shows for later this week. We then hear details of the “#RufflesFanVote” to decide the Women’s WarGames team advantage for Survivor Series.

After that, we return inside Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. where we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme music. “The Man” makes her way out to a big pop and heads to the ring for our next match of the evening. As she settles inside, we head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see the baby face Survivor Series WarGames men’s team backstage. They declare Jey Uso will represent them against Drew McIntyre in tonight’s Advantage Match main event. They also know someone they can call to fill one of the spots on their team for Survivor Series.

Now we hear Xia Li’s theme and out she comes doing karate as she makes her way to the ring. The bell sounds and we see NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria in the crowd in a cameo appearance as the commentators hype her title showdown against Xia Li on Tuesday’s NXT on USA show.

Early on, Li dominates the action, blasting “The Man” with a variety of kicks, including a big one that knocks her off the ring apron. After Lynch crashes and burns on the floor at ringside, we head into a mid-match commercial break. When we return, we see Li still dominating until the crowd rallies “Big Time Becks” back into the lead.

Lynch hits a Beck-Sploder suplex out of the corner and locks Xia in her Dis-Arm-Her submission finisher. Xia hangs in, however, and ends up escaping the hold. Lynch eventually connects with her Man-Handle Slam for the win in a hard-fought battle. Great match.

Winner: Becky Lynch

Women’s WarGames Match Chaos Ensues

After the match, we see Becky Lynch celebrating her victory in the ring when out of nowhere, the new-and-improved Damage CTRL team of Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka and Dakota Kai made their way down to the ringside area through the crowd.

As they near the barricade, we see Charlotte Flair and the rest of the team for the opposing squad fighting Damage CTRL in the Women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series turn up. This led to a massive brawl that Adam Pearce sent security out to break up.

Trouble Within Imperium?

Now we head backstage where we see an arrogant Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium walking the halls. He runs into his fellow Imperium member Giovanni Vinci and bickers with him for sucking up to GUNTHER and purposely making him look bad to get on his good side.

Vinci claims he did no such thing and vows to do whatever is best for Imperium and GUNTHER whether Kaiser likes it or not. We head to another commercial break on that note.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Johnny Gargano

When we return from the break, Ludwig Kaiser’s theme hits and out comes the Imperium member by himself after telling Vinci to stay in the back. He settles in the ring and his theme dies down. The theme for Johnny Gargano hits and out he comes with his DIY teammate Tommaso Ciampa.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our next match of the evening here on the Survivor Series “go-home” installment of Monday Night Raw. Gargano starts off strong, but we see Kaiser take over on the floor as we head into a mid-match commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Kaiser dominating and nearly finishing this one up until he is distracted by Vinci, who comes out despite him telling him not to. Gargano picks up the win as a result and Vinci seemed to enjoy costing Kaiser the match afterwards.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

Undisputed Women’s Tag-Team Title Eliminator

Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

We shoot to the backstage area when Adam Pearce deals with a bunch of nagging women’s tag-team contenders complaining about wanting a shot at the Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

The teams include Ivy Nile & Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter. That match is up next. We head to a commercial break on that note.

When we return from the break, we see Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler looking comfortable in The Judgment Day clubhouse as Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were walking in. Stark and Baszler taunt Ripley. Baszler walks off.

Stark tells Ripley she’s focused on everything but the one thing she should be focused on — her, and their title match at Survivor Series. Stark tells Ripley to talk a long hard look at her title because after this Saturday, it’s coming home with her.

Ripley tells her most people wouldn’t survive a move like the one she just pulled, so she respects that, but warns her that she’ll get her beating at Survivor Series. Michael Cole promotes the PLE for this Saturday and then we shift gears and the duo of Chelsea Green and Piper Niven join them on commentary.

The Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions join the gang on the call for our next match of the evening, which is already in the ring without any entrances for the competitors. Nox and Nile kick things off in the ring.