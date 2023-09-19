WWE RAW Results – September 18, 2023

The road to WWE Fastlane 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Monday Night Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the USA Network, LIVE from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour WWE on USA program is Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ricochet, as well as Kofi Kingston vs. Ivar of The Viking Raiders.

Featured below are complete WWE Monday Night Raw results from Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS (9/18/2023)

The usual John Cena-narrated “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” signature airs to get this week’s show officially off-and-running.

Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio

We then shoot live inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT. where the first thing we hear is the theme song for “The American Nightmare.”

With that said, Cody Rhodes emerges in his ring gear to kick off this week’s show. Michael Cole and company welcome us to the program on commentary. As he settles in the ring, Cole runs down the lineup for tonight’s show.

Rhodes’ theme dies down and then he grabs a mic. He pans the crowd and soaks in the atmosphere as thousands of fans chant “Cody! Cody! Cody!” He asks us what we want to talk about. He mentions being interrupted last week and then says he wants to talk about “Main Event” Jey Uso.

Once again that’s the only line he gets out before we hear the familiar sounds of The Judgment Day theme song. NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio heads out for non-title action. He tries talking about “Main Event” Jey Uso being recruited for The Judgment Day, but the fans crap all over him as he tries to speak.

“Dirty” Dom then informs us that “Mami” Rhea Ripley is not here tonight after getting injured at the hands of Nia Jax on last week’s show. He dedicates his match tonight to “Mami.” Cody asks if we could hear him over all the booing. He tells him to try again, and of course, the fans loudly boo again.

Cody says he gets an Urkel / Laura Winslow vibe, claiming Dom is far more into Ripley than she is to him. Cody tells Dom that “Mami” has eyes for “Main Event” Jey Uso. Dom tries to respond but the fans sh*t all over it, per usual.

Dom then brings out the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Champions from The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, to be at ringside for this opening contest. As they make their way down and settle in at the ringside area, we shift gears and head into a pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Dragon Lee from NXT sitting in the front row. Michael Cole informs us that he will challenge Dom for the NXT North American title on next week’s Raw. The bell sounds and Cody and Dom get this one off-and-running. Cody immediately plants Dom into the mat and locks him in a figure four leg lock. Dom grabs the ropes to break the hold.

The first time we see Cody thrown to the floor, we see Balor sneak attack him from behind. Back in the ring, Dom takes over on offense as the fans boo the crap out of him. Seconds later, Cody takes over and hits a Cody Cutter and Cross Rhodes for a very quick and easy win.

Winner: Cody Rhodes