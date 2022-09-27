WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022

Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves.

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka.

Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for Extreme Rules. I know it isn’t about you and I. I knew not to come out alone so it would not be three on one again. You should have faced Alexa one on one, but Iyo and Dakota had to interfere because you can’t fight your battles alone. If you want my championship at Extreme Rules, good luck doing it alone to keep it between you and I.

Bayley’s music plays and she says it is not about the two of them, it is bigger than that. Bayley says Bianca has been groomed to be in this position. You were hand picked and trained to be a champion. Bayley says she groomed herself and trained herself. She has wanted to do this since she was 12 years old. I said I was going to take over WWE and I have done it. You have done all of these things, but you were placed, picked, and chosen.

Bianca says she has earned everything she has accomplished. She says she is in this position because she is showing up and showing out. Where have you been? I am sorry you were injured, but I am not going to apologize for being champion when you came back.

Bayley says she taught herself to walk and run again. She pinned Bianca at Clash at the Castle, something that hasn’t been done in 300 days. Everything you have done is because I was injured and not here. You need to fall in line.

Bianca says the last time she checked, you were here when I was at the top of my game. When I main evented Wrestlemania, you were here. I remember giving you a KOD on a ladder at Hell in a Cell. You came back with Iyo and Dakota because you couldn’t face me alone.

Bayley says the past is the past and she is sick of Bianca running her mouth. Bayley says she wants to win the Raw Women’s Title in a ladder match.

Bianca tells Bayley the ante is up. She will get extreme with your girl tonight. She looks at Iyo.

Iyo wants a referee.

Match Number One: Iyo Sky (with Bayley and Dakota Kai) versus Bianca Belair (with Asuka and Alexa Bliss) in a Non Title Match

Bianca with a drop kick and Iyo goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and a vehicle arrives in the garage and Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn emerge.

We remember that there is a WRESTLING MATCH with a chamipon and Iyo with an Irish whip but Bianca sends Iyo to the apron. Bianca with a waist lock and she pulls Iyo back into the ring and takes Iyo to the mat. Bianca with a short arm clothesline. Bianca sends Iyo to the mat. Bianca with a running shoulder into the corner. Bianca blocks a head scissors take down and hits a back breaker for a near fall. Iyo with a palm thrust and shoulders in the corner. Iyo chokes Bianca in the corner and hits a hesitation double knee strike for a near fall. Iyo with an octopus on Bianca but Bianca blocks it and Iyo with a sunset flip for a near fall. Iyo misses a shoulder in the corner when Bianca goes to the apron.

Bianca with a shoulder tackle and then she punches Iyo from the turnbuckles. Bianca flips over a charging Iyo and gets a near fall after a clothesline. Bianca with a waist lock and Iyo with elbows. Iyo goes through the ropes to escape and Bianca hits the ropes throat first. Iyo with a baseball slide on the apron.

We go to commercial.

Bianca with a back drop to escape and both women are down. Iyo with a forearm and Bianca fires back. Bianca with a shoulder tackle and clothesline. Bianca with a drop kick. Bianca with a suplex and she rolls through for a marching suplex. Bianca gets a near fall. Bianca goes for a Glam Slam but Iyo blocks it and reverses with a rollup for a near fall. Iyo stands on the hair but Bianca trips Iyo. Bianca lands on her feet on a handspring moonsault when Iyo moves. Bianca with a slam and a handspring moonsault for a near fall. Bianca goes for a KOD but Iyo gets to the ropes and apron. Iyo with a kick to the head and Iyo goes up top. Iyo with a cross body but Bianca rolls through and hits a fallaway slam. Bianca gets a near fall.

Bianca goes up top and Iyo with a palm thrust. Iyo sets for a Frankenstener but Bianca blocks it and Bianca sends Iyo to the mat. Bianca with a boot and Iyo with a butterfly superplex. Iyo with a running double knee strike in the corner and Iyo walks across Bianca go to up top for a moonsault but Bianca hits the ropes and Iyo lands on the turnbuckles. Bianca pushes Iyo off the turnbuckles into Bayley and Dakota. Bianca with a pescado onto Bayley and Dakota. Iyo with palm strikes and they return to the ring.

Iyo with a springboard move over Bianca and then Bianca with KOD for the three count.

Winner: Bianca Belair

Kevin Patrick is in the back with Rey Mysterio.

Kevin asks Rey about what Dominik did last week.

Rey says there is nothing like the feeling of holding a newborn and envisioning the type of person they are going to become no matter what path they take. I will never fight Dominik. When I had that chair in my hand, I wondered what happened to the man I raised. I know deep down inside that is not my son. That is Rhea manipulating his heart. Tonight, I step into the ring with Seth Rollins and I need to give my best. I have had my fair share of battles with Seth and I know what he can do. Rey says he may have mercy for his own flesh and blood, but I will not show any mercy for Seth.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Miz is with security and he says he has a prize package worth up to One Million Dollars, a role in a Marine spin off, gift cards, and some career advice. He did not want big and bulky dumb security. He says he wanted smart and stealth security. You are not security, you are MizForce. He tells them to find he who shall not be named and find him.

Before our next match, Seth Rollins has something to say and he cackles. Seth says he should be the brand new United States Champion and there is only one reason why he is not. That reason has a name and he does not want to say it out loud, but he is not US Champion because of Matt Riddle. I had Bobby Lashley in the center of the ring and Riddle forced me to take my eye off the ball for one second and it cost him. He says Riddle has been a thorn in his side but it was for the last time. They finish it at Extreme Rules, inside the Fight Pit.

Seth says nobody thinks he has a chance in the Fight Pit because it is Matt Riddle’s type of match. Seth says he came to the harsh conclusion that he is Seth Rollins and it does not matter what kind of match it is. I have been in every type of match and I have won them all. As good as Riddle may be inside the cage, Riddle has nothing on him. Seth says he has an Einstein level acumen for the fight game. It might be my first time in the Fight Pit but when it is over, Riddle will be flat on his back and they will be singing his song and calling him the King of the Fight Pit.

Seth says he hopes Riddle is watching in the back and taking notes. He is going to give the Father of the Year Rey Mysterio the beating that he is too afraid to give his son.

Match Number Two: Seth Rollins versus Rey Mysterio

Rey with a drop kick before the bell rings and Rollins goes to the floor.

We go to commercial.

We are back and the match is joined in progress. Seth kicks Rey in the corner and then he sees the blood on his forehead. We see how Seth bled from when he was sent into the ring steps. Seth chokes Rey in the ropes. Seth with an Irish whip and Rey floats over and hits a head scissors take down. Rey with a kick but Seth with a back breaker. Seth with a forearm to the lower back. Seth with another forearm to the lower back followed by a belly-to-back suplex for a near fall. Rey with a sunset flip and he gets a near fall. Seth with a forearm to Rey. Seth with a chop and Irish whip. Rollins with a flying forearm into the corner. Seth misses a splash into the corner and Rey with a forearm. Seth with an Irish whip and Rey with a drop toe hold to send Seth into the turnbuckles. Rey punches Seth in the corner. Rey with a back elbow and a quebrada but Seth catches Rey and hits a gutbuster.

Seth sends Rey under the ropes to the floor.

Dominik Mysteiro walks to the ring with a chair and a QR code shows up on the screen. Seth is not sure of what to do and Dominik stands next to Seth.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Seth sends Rey into the turnbuckles while Dominik sits at ringside to watch his father Rey Mysterio wrestle. Seth wtih a suplex and he holds on to twist the hips for another one. Seth holds on and goes for the third Amigo and he shimmies. Rey with a knee and a counter into a DDT. Rey goes to the turnbuckles and Seth gets Rey on his shoulders. Rollins goes for a buckle bomb but Rey counters with a rana that sends Seth into the turnbuckles. Rey goes up top. Seth crotches Rey and sets for a superplex but Rey sends Rollins to the mat. Rollins goes back to the turnbuckles and Rey sends him to the mat again. Rey with a seated splash and a springboard cross body for a near fall. Seth blocks Rey going through his legs but Rey with a rollup for a near fall.

Seth is sent into the ropes but Seth is able to escape and he hits a buckle bomb followed by a Falcon Arrow for a near fall. Rollins misses Black Out when Rey moves. Seth goes for a Pedigree but Rey blocks it. Rey with a rana and he sends Rollins to the floor while Rey lands on the apron. Rey with a sliding splash onto Seth. Rey goes up top and hits a frog splash for a near fall. Rey drop kicks Seth into the ropes but misses the 619 when Seth moves. Seth sends Rey to the mat with a gourdbuster. Seth goes up top and Rey crotches Seth. Rey punches Seth and goes for a Frankensteiner but Seth blocks it. Rey blocks a super power bomb and Rey with a Frankensteiner that sends Seth into the ropes. Rey with a 619 and Seth goes to the floor. Rey with a head scissors off the apron. Dominik gets up and he picks up the chair and then tosses it to Rey to hit him with it.

The referee holds Seth back and does not see Rhea Ripley send Rey into the ring post and then Dominik puts Rey in the ring. Seth with Black Out. Seth with a Peruvian necktie and Rey passes out.

Winner: Seth Rollins

Matt Riddle watches a monitor like a human being and a hand taps him on the shoulder.

Bobby Lashley wishes Riddle luck tonight. He says he heard what Seth had to say about the Fight Pit. Bobby tells Riddle not to let him get out of it. Lashley tells Riddle never to interrupt his matches, even though Riddle tried to help him. Lashley tells Riddle to knock Seth’s teeth in.

Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano walk in the back and we see a member of MizForce down in the back.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Three: Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano versus Otis and Chad Gable

Johnny and Gable start things off and Gable with a drop toe hold into a side head lock. Gable with a shoulder tackle. Gargano with a head scissors and an arm drag. Gargano with a drop kick and Otis tags in. Gargano asks Kevin if he wants to tag in and Owens decides it is time to do some wrestling. They lock up and Owens with a side head lock and shoulder tackle but Otis does not move. Owens tries again and Otis does not move. Owens with a drop kick and Gable tags in. Owens with a punch and back elbow. Owens with a moonsault for a near fall. Gargano tags in and Gargano gets on Owens’ back with a double back senton and Gargano gets a near fall. Gable sends Gargano to the apron. Otis tags in and Gargano with a slingshot spear to Gable. Otis presses Gargano over his head and then hits a toss power slam.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Otis catches Gargano when Johnny tries to make the tag. Otis runs Johnny into the turnbuckles and Gable tags in. Gable is sent to the floor and Gargano avoids Otis, who hits the ring post. Gargano crawls across the ring but Gable recovers to stop Gargano. Gargano rolls Gable away and Gargano with a rolling kick. Owens tags in and Owens with chops and punches to Gable. Owens with a reverse atomic drop and clothesline. Owens knocks Otis off the apron and clotheslines Gable. Owens with a cannonball and a package ushigoroshi for a near fall. Owens goes up top and goes for a swanton but Gable gets his knees up. Gable goes up top for a moonsault and misses but lands on his feet. Gable blocks a super kick and applies a waist lock. Owens with a double leg take down and Owens with an obligatory Sharpshooter. Gable tries to get to the ropes but Owens pulls Gable into the center of the ring. Otis with a Northern Lariat.

Gargano tags in and he sends Otis to the floor with a baseball slide. Gable goes for Chaos Theory but Owens makes the tag and Gargano holds on to the turnbuckles. Gargano with a super kick and lawn dart. Owens with a swanton for a near fall. Gable lands on his feet on a pop up power bomb attempt and Gable with a German suplex. Gargano tags in and hits a Northern Lights suplex followed by an overhead belly-to-belly suplex. Otis tags in and he gets Gargano on his shoulders. Gable tags in and Gable hits the Doomsday Bulldog but Owens breaks up the cover. Otis with a shoulder tackle and splash to Owens. Otis with a running clothesline to Owens on the floor.

Otis rearranges the announce table and Otis charges at Owens and hits the ring post. Owens with a super kick and he puts Otis on the announce table. Owens goes to the ringside barrier and hits an elbow drop on Otis.

Back in the ring, Gable with a double thrust to the throat. Gargano with a clothesline and then he sets for a super kick but Austin Theory grabs Gargano’s leg. Gable with a rolling elbow and Gable with a Cliffhanger DDT for a near fall. Gable kicks Gargano to the floor. Theory misses Gargano when Gargano ducks. Gargano with a super kick to Theory. Gargano with a slingshot DDT for the three count.

Winners; Johnny Gargano and Kevin Owens

AJ Styles walks in the back and he passes another member of MizForce.

Kevin Patrick ambushes AJ and asks why he turned down THE Judgment Day. AJ talks about respect and he says he has been on his own for a while.

Finn Balor shows up and he says that he knows about having friends. He says that THE Judgment Day has accomplished so much. AJ and Finn together could change this business again. Finn says that Sami has back up with Solo so Finn offers the services of THE Judgment Day as an olive branch.

AJ says he will watch his own back.

Omos walks in the back with MVP.

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Steve Austin winning the 1998 Royal Rumble.

Austin Theory asks Gable and Otis what happened.

Gable says Otis hasn’t been at 100% since dealing with Braun Strowman. They would have schooled those doofuses.

Austin says that he is not going to let Johnny Gargano embarass him twice in a dump like Canada.

Theory gets a call and it is for Chad.

Braun is on the phone and he tells Gable he will not be laughing next week when he challenges Chad to a match in his home down of St. Paul. That way they don’t have to fly the body for the funeral.

Theory tells Otis he needs to show Gargano what he is about. Next week, it will be Otis versus Johnny Gargano. You will make it Gargano’s last match.

Match Number Four: Omos versus Joey Gibson and Greg Lester

Omos grabs Gibson by the throat and he gets Lester by the back of the neck and sends them to the floor. Omos goes to the floor. Omos sends Gibson into the ring steps and hot shots Lester on the apron and connects with a boot. Omos sends Lester into the ring and Omos with a splash. Omos brings Gibson over the top rope to get him back into the ring. Omos clotheslines Gibson. Omos with a choke slam to Lester and then he does the same to Gibson for the three count.

Winner: Omos

After the match, Omos sends both men to the floor. Omos puts Gibson on the announce table and then he puts Lester on the table. Omos stands on the table over his two victims.

Miz is on the phone and he sees the rest of MizForce taking a nap. Miz says they were supposed to be elite security. Miz senses Dexter and he is hiding in an Oilers’ uniform behind Miz. Lumis spears Miz and hits him over the back with the hockey stick. Lumis sits down next to MIz and applies Silence before Lumis has to go to the penalty box.

We go to commercial.

Match Number Five: Nikki A.S.H. versus Candice LeRae

Nikki has some words for Candice and Candice blocks a kick and sends Nikki to the mat. Candice with a drop kick that sends Nikki to the floor. Nikki pulls up the ring skirt on a baseball slide and Nikki with forearms. Nikki sends Candice back into the ring. Nikki takes too long to do anything and Candice with a rollup for a near fall. Candice with punches and strikes to Nikki followed by a running hip into the corner. Candice with a thrust kick and a lungblower. Candice goes to the turnbuckels and Nikki with a running forearm to stop Candice. Candice with a punch on the turnbuckles and a swinging neck breaker off the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winner: Candice LeRae

After the match, Nikki takes off her mask.

We have a video package for Logan Paul challenging Roman Reigns.

THE Judgment Day are in the back and Finn says that AJ will turn it around and join them.

Kevin Patrick asks Damian Priest if he is going to hold back against his former friend.

Rhea says that is a stupid question. Priest says he will not hold back. Riddle is a former friend. This is his family. They run Raw while Riddle runs his brains into the clouds. Riddle has pretended to be someone else. Rollins has him so confused he thinks he is in MMA. You are not a viper or a cage fighter. You are not my friend. You will fall while THE Judgment Day will rise.

Match Number Six: AJ Styles versus Sami Zayn (with Solo Sikoa)

They lock up and Sami with a side head lock. Sami with a shoulder tackle. Sami has some words for AJ but AJ with a head scissors take down and a drop kick. AJ with a chop. AJ sends Sami into the turnbuckles and then connects with a back breaker. AJ with a knee drop and he gets a near fall. Sami with a back body drop and he gets a near fall. Sami sends AJ to the floor. Sami sends AJ into the apron. Sami with an Arabian press onto AJ. Sami gets a near fall. Sami with punches but AJ with a clothesline and a sliding forearm. AJ with a flying clothesline into the corner followed by an ushigoroshi. AJ goes for a Styles Clash but Sami blocks it. AJ blocks a kick and AJ with three seconds around the world for a near fall. Sami goes to the floor and AJ sets for a pescado and hits it.

AJ stares down Solo as we go to commercial.

We are back and Sami with a kick and suplex attempt but AJ blocks it. AJ goes for a suplex but Sami lands on his feet and AJ with a neck breaker. We see AJ with a sliding knee on the apron but we also see AJ sent into the ring post. Back to live action. AJ with a forearm from the apron and he sets for a springboard move but Sami moves. AJ counters an exploder into a rollup for a near fall. AJ suplexes Sami into the turnbuckles. Sami rolls to the floor in front of Sikoa. AJ sends Sami back into the ring and he stares down Sikoa again. Sami with a boot to the head followed by a Blue Thunder Bomb for a near fall. Sami puts AJ on the turnbuckles and AJ with punches. AJ goes for a tornado DDT but Sami counters into Orange Crush for a near fall.

AJ falls to the floor. Sami sends AJ into the ring post and then over the ringside barrier into the timekeeper’s area. Sami gets into the ring and the referee makes his count. AJ gets back into the ring before the ten count. AJ with an inside cradle for a near fall. Sami with forearms and AJ fires back. AJ with a Pele Kick and both men are down.

We go to commercial.

We are back and AJ and Sami are on the turnbuckles. AJ sets for a sunset flip power bomb but Sami holds on to the ropes. AJ tries to turn it into a Styles Clash but Sami escapes. Sami with an exploder into the turnbuckles. Sami sets for the Helluva kick but AJ rolls to the floor. Sami sends AJ back into the ring and AJ with a Calf Crusher. Sami reaches for the ropes and AJ pulls back on the leg. Sami reaches for the ropes and gets to it to force a break. Sami with a jaw breaker and AJ with a sunset flip and he rolls through into a Styles Clash attempt but Sami gets to his feet. Sami sends AJ over the top rope but AJ holds on and connects with a forearm. Sami grabs AJ’s hair and then Solo hits a uranage on the apron while Sami distracts the referee.

Sami with the Helluva Kick for the three count.

Winner: Sami Zayn

After Sami and Solo go to the back, THE Judgment Day make their way to the ring and they have something to say.

Finn says it pains for him to see AJ like this. Finn says if you had accepted their offer, the outcome of the match might have been a little bit different. Finn says AJ deserves better. Finn says seeing as he is a fair and generous person, he asks AJ, as a friend, to rise up and join THE Judgment Day.

Finn offers his hand and AJ gets to his feet.

Finn throws up the too sweet and AJ flips off Finn.

Finn with a kick and punches. Priest and Dom join in the attack. Priest with forearms to AJ and Rhea gives Finn a chair. Finn puts the chair around AJ’s head and then Finn sets for a stomp to the head but Finn stops. He says he could have ended AJ’s career but he is AJ’s friend and that is not what friends do.

Bianca, Alexa, and Asuka are in the back and Candice LeRae shows up and tells Bianca she hopes she wipes out Bayley at Extreme Rules.

Bayley, Iyo, and Dakota show up and Bayley has some words for Candice.

Bayley tells Candice that she is new so if she wants a match against Dakota, she will have to wait until next week.

Next week, Braun Strowman faces Chad Gable. Otis faces Johnny Gargano.

Match Number Seven: Matt Riddle versus Damian Priest (witih Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik Mysterio)

They lock up and Priest sends Riddle to the mat. They lock up and Riddle goes for a kimura and body scissors and locks it in. Priest escapes and gets Riddle on his shoulders. Riddle with a sleeper into a rear naked choke. Priest falls back to the mat to escape but Riddle reapplies the hold. Priest gets to the corner to force a break. Riddle with a side head lock and take down. Priest with a head scissors. Riddle escapes and misses a kick to the head. Priest pushes Riddle and Riddle pushes back. Both men miss kicks and Priest with a single leg trip. Priest misses a stomp and Riddle tells Priest to bring it. Riddle with a gutwrench suplex and back senton for a near fall. Riddle with a chop in the corner followed by kicks in the corner. Priest with a cyclone kick to Riddle. Priest with punches to Riddle. Priest tosses Riddle into the corner.

Riddle with a triangle in the corner and Riddle sends Priest to the floor. Riddle kicks Balor from the apron. Riddle comes off the apron and Priest with a forearm followed by a Broken Arrow on the edge of the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Priest stretches Riddle. Riddle gets to his feet but Priest with a forearm to the lower back. Priest with a kick to Priest and strikes. Riddle with a kick to the midsection and a rip cord knee to Priest. Riddle with running forearms to Priest. Riddle with an exploder to Priest and then Riddle goes to the apron and connects with a kick to the chest and a twisting Asai Moonsault. Riddle blocks a kick and Riddle with a power bomb followed by a jumping knee for a near fall. Priest sends Riddle into the ringside barrier from the turnbuckles and Riddle holds his ribs. Priest picks up Riddle and tosses Riddle into the ringside barrier.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Priest knocks Riddle off the turnbuckles. Riddle gets back up and Riddle sets for a superplex. Riddle hits a super Fisherman’s buster for a near fall. Priest with a forearm and Riddle fires back. Priest with punches to the midsection and then they exchange slaps and punches. Priest with an uppercut and Riddle iwth a knee. Priest blocks a knee and boxes the ears. Riddle with a round kick to the temple. Riddle misses a round kick and Riddle tries to float over but Priest catches him. Riddle gets Priest up for Bro Derek and hits it for a near fall. Riddle goes up top and Rhea gets on the apron. Priest hits Riddle in the back and sets for a facebuster. Priest with a clothesline and leaping flatline for a near fall.

Priest sets for South of Heaven but Riddle flips out of the hold. Priest avoids an RKO and Riddle avoids Reckoning. Riddle wtih a knee. Balor distracts Riddle and Priest gets Riddle up. Riddle with a small package for the three count.

Winner: Matt Riddle

After the match, Balor, Ripley, and Dominik attack Riddle. Priest with South of Heaven to Riddle.

Edge’s music plays and he makes his way to the ring. Edge spears Priest after avoiding Balor. Rhea pulls Dominik to the floor. Edge spears Balor.

Edge says you have tried to finish me over and over but I keep coming back. If it takes me nine years, I come back. I got to come back in Edmonton. Edge says he doesn’t quit. Finn, I am going to challenge you. At Extreme Rules. For the first time ever, Edge versus Finn Balor in an I Quit Match.

We go to credits.

