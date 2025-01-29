WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 1/27/2025

Netflix reports that Monday night’s WWE Royal Rumble go-home episode of RAW on the network drew an average of 3 million viewers throughout the week based on the 6.6 million total hours viewed.

This total is down 18.90% from last week’s 3.7 million viewers. The show ranks in the top 10 in six countries: Bolivia, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico, and the United States. Over three weeks, WWE RAW has averaged 4.2 million views per week.

The show was headlined by a promo segment between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Best In The World” CM Punk.