WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 2/12/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.747 million viewers, with a rating of 0.56 in the key 18-49 demographic.
This total is down 7.57% from this past week’s 1.890 million viewers and down 3.45% from last week’s rating of 0.58 in the 18-49 key demo.
The show was headlined by Sami Zayn taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match.
