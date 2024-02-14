WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 2/12/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.747 million viewers, with a rating of 0.56 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 7.57% from this past week’s 1.890 million viewers and down 3.45% from last week’s rating of 0.58 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by Sami Zayn taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match.