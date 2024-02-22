WWE RAW Viewership And Rating Report For 2/19/2024

WrestleNomics reports that Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.870 million viewers, with a rating of 0.63 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is up 7.04% from this past week’s 1.747 million viewers and up 12.50% from last week’s rating of 0.56 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER defending his championship against “Main Event” Jey Uso.