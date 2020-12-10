WWE Reaction To Snoop Dogg Being Announced For AEW Dynamite

On this week’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that rapper Snoop Dogg would appear on the January 6th edition of Dynamite.

It’s believed that WWE is not happy with Snoop Dogg doing an appearance for AEW. Snoop Dogg has been affiliated with WWE over the years and there was recently a merchandise collaboration with him and The Undertaker. However, Snoop Dogg is reportedly not under contract to WWE and is involved with the new TNT series Go-Big Show.

Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com noted the following:

“Regarding Snoop Dogg, I do know there are people in WWE very upset that Snoop is appearing on this show.”

“He’s the host of the show that Cody was doing, the game show. So obviously that is the tie in. It’s the same way they got Shaq.”

Here's our #AEWDynamite schedule below! Be sure to check your local listing for accurate times or be sure to follow #AEW on our official channels. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/sNCetQzlMj — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 10, 2020

(quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)