WWE Reacts To Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Streaming Issues Ahead Of Raw On Netflix Debut

Netflix received harsh criticism from fight fans on Friday night for the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson bout, which was plagued by buffering and connectivity problems. Despite these obstacles, the fight was one of the most widely watched global events of the year.

As a result, WWE fans were concerned about what would happen when Raw moved to the streaming platform in January. You can view the new Raw logo above.

Fightful Select expressed the concern to WWE management, who assured them that these difficulties would be kept to a minimal. A higher-up commented that if they ever experienced the same level of traffic as Tyson and Paul, it would be a nice problem to have.

The fight was not the only problem Netflix encountered; the live Love is Blind finale also had major complications. According to the source, the streamer explored staging a live show for OVW after the OVW Wrestlers show debuted as a means to help test live broadcasting for wrestling.