Friday, April 24, 2026
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WWE Releases 24 Main Roster Superstars, More Expected Soon

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE releases are underway.

In what has become an annual tradition, usually following WrestleMania but before the European tour, WWE makes several talent cuts.

Today, the tradition returned.

Thus far, it has been reported that Zoey Stark, Alba Fyre and Wyatt Sicks members Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy), Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan and Nikki Cross have all been released by WWE.

Andre Chase and Dante Chen have also been released.

More are expected soon.

UPDATE:

We’re up to 24 total names now. Below is the complete list.

    * Aleister Black
    * Zelina Vega
    * Kairi Sane
    * Santos Escobar
    * Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
    * Apollo Crews
    * Tyriek Igwe
    * Tyson Dupont
    * Tyra Mae Steele
    * Chris Island
    * Luca Crusino
    * Trill London
    * Sirena Linton
    * Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy)
    * Erick Rowan
    * Dexter Lumis
    * Nikki Cross
    * Joe Gacy
    * Alba Fyre
    * Andre Chase
    * Zoey Stark
    * Dante Chen

We will keep you posted.

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