WWE Announces Several Updates For Tonight’s SmackDown After WrestleMania

WWE announced on Friday afternoon that Tiffany Stratton will officially challenge Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on tonight’s SmackDown.

Also advertised for the show are appearances by Rhea Ripley, Trick Williams, Jacob Fatu, Paige and Brie Bella.

Additionally, one source is reporting that Damian Priest & R-Truth will be defending their WWE Tag-Team Championships on the show this evening against JC Mateo and Tama Tonga of The MFTs.

(H/T: WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select)