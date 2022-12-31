WWE Releases Footage of John Cena’s Off-Air Promo From SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, John Cena cut a promo following the conclusion of WWE SmackDown. WWE later shared a clip of the promo on Instagram, which you can see below.

Cena stated during the promo, “Because none of this is this without you. Thank you for a wonderful 20-year run. Thank you for a wonderful 2022. Everybody be safe tomorrow night, and let’s have one hell of a 2023. Thank you!”

Cena and Kevin Owens competed in a tag team match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn on Friday night’s WWE SmackDown. The match was won by Cena and Owens. Since his debut in the WWE twenty years ago in 2022, Cena has competed every year.

You can check out footage of the off-air promo below: