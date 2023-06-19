WWE Releases Shawn Michaels Legacy Championship Belt

Who is the Shawn Michaels Legacy Champion?

It could be you for the right price!

WWE recently added a new product on their official WWE Shop website, which is a Shawn Michaels legacy Championship belt and the item goes for $749.

The WWE Universe can pre-order the championship belt as well as check the item out at WWE Shop.

The official description for the Shawn Michaels Legacy Championship belt, which you can see pictured above, reads as follows:

“This Shawn Michaels Legacy Championship Title Belt is befitting of a sports entertainment legend. The eye-catching accessory is bursting with stunning tributes to the Heartbreak Kid, including the red-and-white stripe print. The back of the belt also features a colorful allover HBK design that serves as a perfect complement to the front homage. Adding this Legacy Championship Title Belt will make any Shawn Michaels fan or WWE title belt collector feel like a Headliner.”