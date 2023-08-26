WWE Releases Top 10 Stars Stealing Famous Moves List

WWE recently released the company’s top 10 list of Superstars stealing famous moves from other Superstars during big matchups, which includes 16-time World Champion and WWE legend John Cena using WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s Chokeslam, WWE Hall of Famer Edge hitting WWE legend Randy Orton with his RKO, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes using Triple H’s The Pedigree and Jey Uso hitting Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with his Spear.

You can check out the entire list below, along with the video:

10. Bobby Lashley Hits Braun Strowman’s Running Powerslam

9. Sheamus hits Drew McIntyre’s Future Shock DDT

8. John Cena uses Undertaker’s Chokeslam

7. Edge Connects With Randy Orton’s RKO

6. Drew McIntyre Cinches In Kurt Angle’s Angle Lock

5. Evolution Steals The Shield’s Triple Powerbomb

4. Logan Paul Hits Miz’s Skull Crushing Finale

3. Cody Rhodes Uses The Pedigree

2. Jey Uso Hits Roman Reigns’ Spear

1. Kevin Owens Surprises Stone Cold With The Stunner