WWE Reportedly Planning Lucha Brothers Return Soon

The reunion of the Lucha Brothers—Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix—appears to be on the horizon in WWE, according to a new report from WrestleVotes Radio via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon.

Since their WWE debuts earlier this year, the real-life brothers and internationally acclaimed tag team have been split across brands, with Penta competing on Raw—where he’s been involved in a prominent Intercontinental Championship feud—while Fenix made his surprise debut on SmackDown in the lead-up to WrestleMania.

However, this separation was apparently a calculated move, designed to protect both talents’ introductions while setting the stage for a future reunion.

“Sources indicate there are plans in the very near future to align Rey Fenix and Penta on the same roster and to present them as a team, the Lucha Brothers,” the report stated.

The update explains that debuting Fenix on SmackDown while Penta’s storyline played out on Raw allowed WWE to avoid disrupting the latter’s momentum.

“We are told, the idea behind debuting Rey Fenix on SmackDown pre-WrestleMania was done to keep Penta momentum on Raw uninterrupted during his Intercontinental Championship feud.”

The Lucha Brothers, former AEW and AAA World Tag Team Champions, have long been regarded as one of the most dynamic and respected tag teams in modern wrestling. WWE reportedly recognized their value as a duo from the start.

“We are also told WWE has been eager to have the duo work as a team since the moment they became available last fall.”

With fan anticipation growing and both stars now established in WWE’s ecosystem, a full-fledged Lucha Brothers reunion on a single brand appears to be a matter of when—not if.

