WWE Reveals Date And Location For First Saturday Night’s Main Event Of 2026

During this week’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, the company announced details for their first Saturday Night’s Main Event of 2026.

The 43rd edition of this special event will take place on Saturday, January 24, 2026, at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Additionally, it was revealed that the final episode of SmackDown before this event will also be held at the same venue.

The show is scheduled one week before the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event will feature John Cena’s retirement match and will take place on Saturday, December 13, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.