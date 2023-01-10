WWE Reveals Johnny Gargano is Injured, Gargano Comments on His Status

Johnny Gargano is currently sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

During this week’s RAW, WWE announced that Gargano is not medically cleared to compete due to a sprain of the AC joint, which is essentially a minor separated shoulder. There is no timetable for Gargano’s return to the ring, but Candice LeRae stated in a backstage interview that they are working with doctors to get him back to 100%.

Gargano has not wrestled since defeating Baron Corbin and The Miz with Dexter Lumis at the December 30 WWE live event from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Gargano took to Twitter during RAW to confirm the shoulder injury he suffered that night in Toronto.

“I injured my shoulder at a live event in Toronto (ironic?), and the medical team is going to protect me from myself for a bit.. but you better believe I’m going to do EVERYTHING I can to get back in that ring so I can be that guy you all know I can be. Just let me in that Rumble!,” Gargano wrote.

Gargano mentioned competing in the WWE Royal Rumble on January 28, which could happen. A minor AC sprain typically takes 2-6 weeks to heal.

