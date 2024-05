Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp and Corey Brennan report that WWE ring announcer Mike Rome will be moving from the main roster to NXT.

Rome previously did ring announcing duties for NXT from 2016-2019 after signing with the company in 2016. Rome was then moved to RAW from 2019-2023 and he has been on SmackDown since.

There is no word on what will happen to current NXT ring announcer Alicia Taylor.