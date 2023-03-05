WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Syracuse, NY 3/4/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the War Memorial Arena in Syracuse, NY, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

* Damage Control (Io Sky & Dakota Kai w/Bayley vs. Candice LaRae & Michin (Mia Yim) ended in a no contest due to interference from Bayley. Asuka comes to ringside and match becomes a six-woman tag team match

* Asuka, Candice LaRae & Michin (Mia Yim) defeated Damage Control (Io Sky, Dakota Kai & Bayley). Asuka submits Dakota Kai

* The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) defeated The Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Dominick Mysterio)

* Bronson Reed defeated Elias

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor. Both The OC and The Judgment Day got involved in the match. Rhodes pinned Balor for the victory

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Mustafa Ali

* Johnny Gargano defeated Baron Corbin via submission

* WWE U.S. Title No Disqualification Match: Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins