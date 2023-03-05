WWE Road To WrestleMania Live Event Results From Toronto, ON 3/4/2023

The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Road To WrestleMania live event at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, ON, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam:

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Title Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Shayna Baszler

* Ridge Holland defeated Joaquin Wilde

* Rhea Ripley defeated Raquel Gonzalez

* Santos Escobar defeated LA Knight. After the match, Knight cut a promo, and was confronted by Kevin Owens

* Toronto Street Fight: Kevin Owens defeated LA Knight with the Stunner

* WWE Intercontinental Title Match: GUNTHER (c) (w/Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs. Ricochet. Ricochet defeated GUNTHER via DQ due to interference. The match then becomes a 6-man tag team match.

* Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeated The Imperium (GUNTHER, Kaiser & Vinci)

* WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Sami Zayn