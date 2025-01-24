WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Set To Break Records With Over 60,000 Tickets Sold

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is set to take place on February 1st at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Updates on ticket sales indicate the event is shaping up to be a massive success. Twitter/X account @WrestleTix reports that 60,451 tickets have been distributed as of Friday, January 24th.

In his Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted, “WWE has not confirmed to us that the show will set the largest non-WrestleMania gate in history, but given the ticket prices and the way tickets have moved, it would appear to be in that direction.”

WrestleTix added further details about ticket availability, stating, “Several of the 600-level sections on the hard cam side opened up. Some opened up nearly full (minus the back 4-5 rows), and some opened up in an every-other-row pattern for now.”

As of now, only three matches have been officially confirmed for the Royal Rumble card: the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches, along with Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. With ticket demand so high, this year’s Rumble is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events in recent WWE history.