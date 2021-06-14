WWE Said To Be Struggling With Ticket Sales For Upcoming Live Events

All tickets for WWE’s upcoming “summer tour” are now available but early sales have reportedly been sluggish. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted the following regarding ticket sales:

The old Vince didn't listen to excuses when tickets weren't moving and the ticket sales were the ultimate truth of the product. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 12, 2021

Just got all the WWE advances through 9/6. Chicago is fine, a few others are okay, but the old Vince would look at these numbers, because I've seen this many times and shoot big angles with new characters on Monday Will this Vince? No idea. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 12, 2021

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer commented more on the matter:

“There’s a lot of events under 2,000 tickets sold, a lot of shows. When it comes to the head to heads with AEW. They’re both running the Dallas market, WWE is ahead of them on that one, but they’re also in the American Airlines Center and AEW is a in a building in Garland, so it’s really not fair to compare.”

“Jacksonville is in AEW’s home market so WWE has not sold many tickets for the Jacksonville show. AEW doesn’t sell a lot of tickets anymore either for television tapings. Miami, AEW’s ahead and Charlotte, AEW’s ahead of them. Charlotte’s a big surprise because in those Carolina markets WWE is way ahead in those traditional wrestling markets, but AEW is ahead.”