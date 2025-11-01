WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Preview For Tonight (11/1/2025): Salt Lake City, UT.

WWE returns tonight!

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is live at 8/7c on Peacock and YouTube from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The following matches are scheduled for the November 1, 2025 show:

* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Title)

* CM Punk vs. Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Title)

* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev (WWE Intercontinental Title)

Join us here tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.