WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Preview For Tonight (11/1/2025): Salt Lake City, UT.

WWE returns tonight!
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is live at 8/7c on Peacock and YouTube from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The following matches are scheduled for the November 1, 2025 show:
* Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Title)
* CM Punk vs. Jey Uso (WWE World Heavyweight Title)
* Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Jade Cargill (WWE Women’s Title)
* Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. Penta vs. Rusev (WWE Intercontinental Title)
Join us here tonight for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results.