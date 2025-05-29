WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Viewership And Rating Report For 5/24/2025

Jed I. Goodman reports that the May 24th edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC attracted an average of 1.969 million viewers and achieved a rating of 0.54 in the key 18-49 demographic. This marks the special’s most-watched edition since its relaunch in December.

The event featured several high-profile matches, including reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso defending his title against “The Maverick” Logan Paul. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena faced R-Truth in a non-title match, while “The Best in the World,” CM Punk, teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and Seth “Freakin” Rollins in a tag team match. Additionally, WWE Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega defended her title against Chelsea Green, and Damian Priest battled “The Scottish Psychopath” Drew McIntyre in a Steel Cage Match.