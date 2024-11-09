WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Will Feature An Old School Look

WWE recently announced that additional tickets have been released for their upcoming Saturday Night’s Main Event special, which takes place on Saturday, December 14th, at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island, in order to give it a more retro feel and 360 environment. WWE also announced they will be bringing back the old-school look and feel to the Nassau Coliseum for the show.

PWInsider.com reports that the show will use an old school look and feel, which will include both the graphics and the setup of The Nassau Coliseum itself. The Nassau Coliseum held the inaugural Saturday Night’s Main Event back in 1985 and will have full arena seating instead of the modern standard where part of the venue is closed off in order to accommodate the Titantron.