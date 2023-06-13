WWE Sends Custom Replica Titles To Denver Nuggets Following 2023 NBA Championship Win

WWE has continued their tradition with major league sports teams.

The company sent custom replica title belts to the 2023 NBA Champion Denver Nuggets this week. WWE.com released the following announcement.

NBA Champion Denver Nuggets to receive a custom WWE Title

The Denver Nuggets are the 2022-23 NBA champions, and to help celebrate their incredible accomplishment, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is sending a custom replica WWE Championship to Nikola Jokić and his Nuggets teammates.

Hard work. History made. Congratulations to the Denver @nuggets on their first NBA Championship. We’d like to add a little something to the celebration… #BringItIn pic.twitter.com/uHslBSXisk — Triple H (@TripleH) June 13, 2023

Jokić earned The Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after a remarkable postseason run where he became the first player in NBA history to record 500 points, 250 rebounds and 150 assists in a single postseason.

Congratulations to the Denver Nuggets on winning their first-ever NBA championship!