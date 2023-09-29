WWE Set To Tape Upcoming Episode Of SmackDown

WWE is scheduled to travel to Saudi Arabia for a premium live event in November, which means another long flight from the United States to Saudi.

This year’s PLE will be the second WWE show in the country, as the company has done for the past few years as part of a long-term agreement with the Saudi government.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears WWE will not hold a live SmackDown the night before the Saudi show on November 4th.

Instead, they will air a live SmackDown on October 27 and then tape the November 3rd show from Milwaukee on the same night.

As previously announced, Roman Reigns will defend his WWE Universal Championship at this upcoming premium live event.