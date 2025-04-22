WWE Shop Selling Replica Of Travis Scott’s Hardcore Championship

The official WWE Shop website is now selling a replica of the Cactus Jack Hardcore title, which Travis Scott showcased at WrestleMania 41 on Sunday. The belt is priced at $1,200.

The description states: “Whether it’s apparel or music, Travis Scott is known for his trendy collaborations. His latest venture pairs him with the WWE. Hand-assembled with meticulous attention to detail, this Cactus Jack x WWE Replica Title Belt is a work of art that embodies the essence of ‘sicko mode.’ Fans of both sports entertainment and Travis Scott will agree that this piece is a true standout.”