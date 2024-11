WWE SmackDown Match Producers For Tonight’s Show

Featured below is the complete list of producers for matches and segments that will air as part of tonight’s taped episode of WWE SmackDown from Salt Lake City, UT.

* WWE Speed Taping: Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega: Abyss

* Women’s WarGames Promo: Petey Williams

* Andrade vs. Shinsuke Nakamura: Abyss

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes: Bobby Roode

* U.S. Title Tourney: Michin vs. Lash Legend vs. Piper Niven: Jason Jordan

* Men’s WarGames Advantage: Jey Uso vs. Jacob Fatu: Michael Hayes

