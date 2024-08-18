WWE SmackDown Match, Segment Producers For 8/16 Show In Orlando, FL.

The match and segment producers for the August 16, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown have been revealed.

According to Fightful Select, the following producers worked these matches and segments on the 8/16 show from the Chartway Arena in Orlando, Florida.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (AUGUST 16, 2024)

-Jason Jordan produced the Nia Jax title celebration

-Petey Williams produced Andrade vs. Carmelo

-Jason Jordan produced Naomi vs. Blair Davenport

-Michael Hayes produced Kevin Owens vs. Grayson Waller

-Shane Helms produced Street Profits vs. DIY

-Michael Hayes produced the Bloodline segment

-Nick Aldis Baron Corbin & Apollo Crews vs. Los Garza Dark Match

-Nick Aldis produced Indi Hartwell vs. Chelsea Green Dark match

-Nick Aldis produced Je’Von Evans vs. Pete Dunne WWE Speed