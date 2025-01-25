WWE SmackDown Matches For Next Friday, More Updates For Royal Rumble

– WWE U.S. Champion Shinsuke Nakamura joins the list of Superstars who have declared for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

– A-Town Down Under duo Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were among those moved from SmackDown to Raw as part of the transfer window. The news was announced on the 1/24 episode of SmackDown.

– DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns in a two out of three falls match for the WWE Tag-Team Championships was announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2025 on 2/1.

– Michelle McCool and Mark Henry were among the celebrities and wrestling legends shown in the crowd during the 1/24 episode of SmackDown.

– Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes was announced for next week’s SmackDown on 1/31. Also scheduled for the show is Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza vs. DIY & Pretty Deadly, Chelsea Green vs. Michin for the WWE Women’s United States Championship, as well as Naomi vs. Liv Morgan.