WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/27/2026): Pittsburgh, PA.

WWE returns to “The Steel City” tonight.

The Friday, March 27, 2027 episode of WWE SmackDown airs live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 3/27 blue brand program:

* Cody Rhodes returns

* Kit Wilson vs. Jelly Roll

* Randy Orton’s next victim

* Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins

* Nick Aldis gives an update on Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre

* WWE Women’s United States Title: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.