Saturday, March 28, 2026
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WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (3/27/2026): Pittsburgh, PA.

By
Matt Boone
-

WWE returns to “The Steel City” tonight.

The Friday, March 27, 2027 episode of WWE SmackDown airs live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network in North America and Netflix for international viewers from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the 3/27 blue brand program:

    * Cody Rhodes returns
    * Kit Wilson vs. Jelly Roll
    * Randy Orton’s next victim
    * Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair vs. The Bella Twins
    * Nick Aldis gives an update on Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre
    * WWE Women’s United States Title: Giulia (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

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