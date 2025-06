WWE SmackDown returns live tonight at 8/7c from the Dignity Health Arena in Bakersfield, CA.

The following lineup is scheduled for the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 “go-home show” this evening in “The Golden State”:

* Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso, John Cena & Logan Paul under one roof

* Rhea Ripley & Stephanie Vaquer & Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez & GIULIA & Naomi

* All participants involved in the Men’s Money In The Bank match will be in action

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.