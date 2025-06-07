Natalya Wants To Team With Maxxine Dupri At Evolution 2

WWE veteran Natalya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including her desire to team with Maxxine Dupri at Evolution 2.

Natalya said, “I am actually really excited about doing more with Maxxine because she’s somebody that the audience has a real connection with her. Whenever she is in the ring and she gets a chance to do something, even if it is just on Main Event, she maximizes every minute. I was a little tentative to jump into another tag team, but Maxxine really impresses me in the way that she’s not just about going in there and doing a good job in the ring. She is somebody that I’m like, ‘Wow, I actually do really want to work with her.’ I like what she brings to the table, and we could actually do great stuff. I would love to do a really fun tag team match with Maxxine at Evolution.”

On being impressed with Dupri:

“You need to look the part, you need to dress the part, you need to talk the part, you need to walk the part, you need to go in there and, like — while she’s still learning her craft, what she’s going in there and doing, she’s doing it well. She’s got an amazing attitude, and that is going to take her really far… She really is somebody that wants to get better, but what stands out to me the most about Maxxine is her attitude. You could give her the smallest little thing on the show, and she would take it and try to make it the biggest.”

On Jacob Fatu training at the Dungeon 2.0:

“We had a lot of really great people last night, but last night was the first time Jacob had come to The Dungeon. I just could feel wrestling in his heart. I felt so inspired because he really brought his [‘f*** you’ spirit]. I say this all the time to people and they don’t quite understand unless they come to the Dungeon, but he brought his ‘f-you.’ He just brought so much passion. You could tell he just loves this. When he gets in the ring and he gets on the mat, just the level of passion that he has for this, it just literally charged the entire practice to another level that I was like, this is insane. I couldn’t believe the stuff that he was doing, the way that he was moving, how much like he worked. He worked for three hours.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.