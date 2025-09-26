WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (9/26/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE returns to “The Sunshine State” tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns this evening from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, live at 8/7c on the USA Network in the United States, and Netflix for international viewers.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour blue brand program, which features more of the fallout from the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event from last weekend, is a WWE Women’s Championship match with Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Nia Jax, with new WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer watching on to see who she will face for the WWE Crown Jewel Women’s World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

Additionally, tonight’s show will feature women’s tag-team action, with Giulia & Kiana James squaring off against the team of Michin & B-Fab.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.