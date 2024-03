The numbers are in for last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown?

The Friday, March 15, 2024 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from the sold-out FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee drew 2,340,000 viewers.

By comparison, the previous week’s show on March 8, 2024 drew 2,439,000 viewers, marking a four percent drop in viewership for the 3/15 episode.

The 3/15 SmackDown also scored a rating of 0.68 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down one percent from the demo for the 3/8 show.