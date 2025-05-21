WWE SmackDown Reportedly Set To Remain Three Hours

Despite earlier expectations that WWE SmackDown would return to its traditional two-hour format this summer, new reports suggest that the show’s current three-hour runtime may continue into early June — at least for now.

According to PWInsider.com, internal listings at the USA Network indicate that upcoming Friday Night SmackDown broadcasts are still scheduled as three-hour episodes as June approaches. This development contrasts with previous reports that WWE planned to scale the show back to two hours by early summer.

The original report, first shared by WrestleVotes several months ago, claimed WWE was targeting a runtime reduction in June. However, if the USA Network’s current scheduling holds, the anticipated shift may have been delayed or reevaluated by WWE and its broadcast partner.

The extended three-hour format brings SmackDown in line with Monday Night Raw, WWE’s other flagship weekly program, which has run for three hours since 2012. While the extra hour allows for more matches, storyline depth, and broader use of the roster, some fans and insiders continue to advocate for the tighter pacing and energy of a two-hour format.

As of now, neither WWE nor USA Network have issued an official statement regarding the show’s runtime heading into the summer.

