WWE SmackDown Results – December 22, 2023

WWE returns with their weekly two-hour blue brand program this evening.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

On tap for tonight’s show is AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, Dragon Lee vs. Butch for the NXT North American title, two more matches in the U.S. title contender tournament, the Holiday Havoc match and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, December 22, 2023.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/22/2023)

* US title contender’s tournament semifinals: Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley

* Escobar won with interference from Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo

* NXT North American Champion Dragon Lee defeated Butch to retain the title

* AJ Styles, Randy Orton, LA Knight promo segment

* All three stated their intent to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis made a triple threat match with Styles vs. Orton vs. Knight at SmackDown New Year’s Revolution with the winner set to face Reigns for the title at Royal Rumble

* Holiday Havoc: Bianca Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega & Michin defeated Damage CTRL (IYO SKY, Bayley, Asuka & Kairi Sane)

* Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre interfered in the match, attacking Sane

* US title contender’s tournament semifinals: Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes

* AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa — Styles won via DQ after he was attacked by Reigns. A brawl involving The Bloodline, Styles, Orton, and Knight ensued