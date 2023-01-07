WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.

Everyone gets into the ring, as we’re reminded that last week was the first time in about 3 years Reigns had been involved in a loss excepting his DQ loss against Seth Rollins last year at Royal Rumble. Reigns gets a mic from Heyman, and provides the audience with the opportunity to acknowledge him. Now Reigns says they’re going to start things off a little differently, he’s going to give the crowd what they want and let them hear from Zayn.

Zayn has a mic, he says this is how The Bloodline gets things done this year, this year will belong to the Bloodline. On Monday they sent a message, they all won on that show and are prepared to further send the message tonight. Reigns doesn’t care to talk about this year, he wants to talk about last year, specifically last week. He & Zayn had the biggest Smackdown match of the year then, but what happened? Some say they lost, Reigns laughs just a little maniacally at that, because the Tribal Chief doesn’t lose. He’s been thinking about that, and he didn’t lose, Zayn lost. Zayn looks a little nervous, but Reigne says they’re moving forward from that.

What’s truly stumping Reigns is why Zayn guaranteed a win. Roman is the one who calls his shots, and he always delivers. Now they’re all embarrassed because Sami called his shot, and failed to deliver. Reigns asks if Zayn wants to the Tribal Chief. Zayn knows he’s on thin ice here. Regins says when you’re at the very top you have to be aware of everything, and he wants to know why Zayn thinks he can do what the Tribal Chief does, he wants to know if Zayn wants to be the man.

Reigns snaps briefly, scaring the pants off of poor Heyman, but Kevin Owens interrupts this with a mic. Owens stays on the entrance ramp, and says before things go any further he’d like Roman to calm down. He can’t remember the last time he saw Reigns snap like that, it might have been the last time he & Owens squared up.

He thinks Reigns doesn’t have a problem with Zayn, he’s got a problem with Owens and it’s time for Roman to take care of his KO problem. Owens wants a Undisputed WWE Universal Title shot at the Royal Rumble, Reigns says sure, whatever he just wants Owens to go away forever. Owens brings up being in a good mood after beating Reigns last week, but he’ll leave tonight and see Reigns at the Rumble and he’ll see Zayn whenever Sami gets his balls back from Reigns. Reigns calls over Heyman and consults as we head to break.

NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar

Match starts off with a lock up and Santos Escobar puts Kofi Kingston in the corner then starts kicking him. Kingston hits the ropes and lands a hurricanrana before Escobar sends him to the apron and lands a right hand. Dropkick from Escobar, Kingston lands on his hands and then keeps his feet on the ring steps Kingston lands a kick then a top rope crossbody and he tosses Escobar over the top rope and out of the ring to send us to break.

After the break Escobar is in control as we come back, he’s working strikes on Kingston. Kingston fights back with a dropkick. More strikes from Escobar but Kingston sends him to the apron. Escobar poses on the ring steps, then Xavier Woods scares him with the trombone to send him to the floor. Back in the ring Escobar lands a running enziguri to retain control. Kingston with a victory roll for 2, then avoids some offense and starts firing up with strikes. Escobar lands a body shot to stifle Kingston then Kingston avoids a Phantom Driver and hits an SOS for a near fall.

Kingston lands a kick from the apron, then heads up top but Escobar jumps up there with him. Punches from Escobar then he tries a superplex but Kingston headbutts him down and follows up with a flying nothing which lands on a knee strike from Escobar that gets a near fall. Kingston hits a modified standing double stomp but just gets another near fall. Boom Drop from Kingston then he sets for Trouble In Paradise but distractions from Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro complicate things leading to Santos landing a superkick then hits Phantom Driver to get the win.

Winner: Santos Escobar

We get confirmation that Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is set for the Rumble in 3 weeks.

In the back Sami Zayn walks to the locker room and knocks. Paul Heyman answers and Zayn tries to plead his case, Heyman tells him now is not the time. The Usos walk up and head in while Zayn is left outside. Heyman reminds Zayn that last week he warned him to stay 3 steps ahead of the Tribal Chief’s needs, and right now even 3 steps ahead is too soon for Zayn to talk to Reigns. On the plus side, Heyman still loves Zayn. That sends us to break.

After the break Liv Morgan talks in the back, she loves the chaos of the Royal Rumble and wants to enter first so she can beat everyone.

Kayla Braxton interviews LA Knight in the back, she asks him about the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. Knight wants to talk to us, and says he really feels the way he feels yeah! Not because he’s in Memphis, no one feels good about that, but because Bray Wyatt can’t keep his goons in line. Now all Knight has to do is pick up the pieces at the Rumble, that’s not an insult it’s just a fact of life. . . yeah

Mixed Tag Team Match

Karrion Kross & Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss & Emma

Karrion Kross is working Madcap Moss. Moss lands a DDT and they both tag out. Emma with a Thesz press and starts slamming Scarlett into the corners. Clothesline from Emma, then a low crossbody from Emma leads to a 2 count. Scarlett lands an elbow, then avoids a kick and hits a bridging exploder suplex for a 2 count.

Emma hits a butterfly suplex then a Spotlight Kick means Kross has to break up the pin. Kross menaces Emma, who slaps him leading to Kross grinning at her and Moss tagging in to save Emma. Moss with his rope running but Scarlett trips him up and that allows Kross to land a clothesline.

Scarlett slams Emma into the ring post then sends her over the announce table. Back in the ring Moss posts himself then turns into a Kross Hammer, leading to the Kross Jacket & Kross puts Moss to sleep.

Winners By Submission: Karrion Kross & Scarlett

After the match Kross & Scarlett put a Rey Mysterio mask on Moss then Kross tells the camera that he knows Mysterio is watching this is going to be Mysterio soon. Tick tock.

Michael Cole & Wade Barrett tells us that last week Smackdown had its biggest audience in about 2 years, and then claim that Smackdown Women’s Title Match was part of the draw. & we a recap of that match, and of course a ton of time dedicated to the return of Charlotte Flair.

After the break Sheamus & Drew McIntyre are in Jerry Lawler’s bar. Sheamus says teaming with McIntyre has made him want to kick his head in less. They trade hard back slaps, and McIntyre appreciates Sheamus. Now they reminisce and trade chops then say they’ll end The Usos Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title reign tonight.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair gets a mic when she gets in the ring, She asks if we missed her, tepid response. Charlotte jokes about Ronda Rousey knowing what payback is, there’s a very weak “thank you Charlotte” chant that’s drowned out by another chant that doesn’t seem to catch on. She claims to be overwhelmed by the reaction last week. She’s always been about passion, consistency, and dedication. She claims to not be complacent, all evidence to the contrary. She rises to the occasion, and has done so 14 times. This is interrupted by Sonya Deville of all people. Deville says the crowd isn’t smart enough to see through Charlotte’s lies but Deville does. She thinks there should be an asterisk around that last title win given how it happened. There’s a “Whoop that trick” chant as Deville wants to see how Charlotte fairs against a fresh fighter. Charlotte condescends Deville as Deville wants a Smackdown Women’s Title shot right now. The crowd want the match, and Charlotte accepts the challenge.

Smackdown Women’s Title Match

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville attacks Charlotte Flair at the bell and lays in strikes, then runs into a big boot which sends us to break.

After the break Deville lands a chop block as we come back. Some strikes from Deville then a chin lock. Flair fights to her feet, then sends Deville into the corner and lands a kick. Some clotheslines from Flair, then a chop. More chops from Flair, then a back suplex. Deville lands a superkick, then misses a flying nothing and Flair mistimes a front flip clothesline which ultimately gets a 2 count. Spear from Flair, then the Figure 8 and Sonya taps out.

Winner By Submission & Still Smackdown Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair (STILL CHAMPION!!)

Next a video highlighting the return of Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, talking about Rhodes journey back, time back, and hyping his return but doesn’t provide a date.

Royal Rumble Qualifying Match

Ricochet vs. Top Dolla

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title Match

The Usos (c) vs. Drew McIntyre & Sheamus

