The road to WWE SummerSlam: Cleveland continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on FOX this evening from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand prime time Friday night program is an opening segment featuring WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes, the WWE SummerSlam contract signing for the U.S. Championship match between Logan Paul and LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade, Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin and more.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, July 19, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS – JULY 19, 2024

Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we head into an in-depth video package looking back at the key moments from last week’s show involving Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes Kicks Off This Week’s Show

We shoot inside the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE. as Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to this week’s show. The theme for Cody Rhodes hits and out comes the WWE Universal Champion to kick off this week’s show.