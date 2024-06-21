WWE SmackDown Results – June 21, 2024

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois for this week’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show at 8/7c.

On tap for tonight’s show is Chelsea Green vs. Michin vs. Bianca Belair in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifier, Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga vs. Carmelo Hayes and Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Grayson Waller in a pair of Men’s Money in the Bank qualifiers, as well as the return of Chicago’s own CM Punk.

Additionally, the show will feature Cody Rhodes’ response to The Bloodline attack, LA Knight will confront WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, and Nick Aldis has announced extra security is at the show as a result of the actions by The Wyatt 6 group at the conclusion of Monday’s Raw.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, June 21, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/21/2024)

Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned and refresh this page often for the latest WWE SmackDown results from Rosemont, Ill.