WWE SmackDown Results – March 15, 2024

The road to WrestleMania XL continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down live tonight at 8/7c on FOX from the sold out FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show is appearances by The Rock and Roman Reigns, as well as the return of Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller, Bayley vs. Dakota Kai, LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma and New Catch Republic vs. Pretty Deadly in qualifying matches for the WrestleMania XL tag-team title match and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, March 15, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (3/15/2024)

This week’s show kicks off with the “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena and then we shoot to a video package recapping last week’s show, and what went down in the segment with The Rock, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes and Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, which culminated with Cody slapping The Rock.

The Rock Concert

From there, we shoot inside the sold-out FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN. The Rock’s theme hits and the crowd explodes. As he makes his way out in another flashy “$5,000 vest,” his theme switches to his old “…is cookin’! (whisper)” heel theme music from WWE’s past.

He settles in the ring to kick off this week’s show as Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show. The ring has a carpet laid down and has a table and chair. It’s time for the return of “The Rock Concert.” As he settles in the ring fans actually give him a loud pro “Rocky! Rocky!” chant.

The Rock begins on the mic after a healthy delay due to more pro “Rocky! Rocky!” chants stopping him. He says usually scorches every city he comes to lately, but tonight’s different. He says this city is different. He mentions how he started his wrestling career many years ago right here in Memphis, TN. The crowd pops and chants “Rocky! Rocky!”

He mentions some local landmarks and asks if we remember his old name back then, Flex. Someone yells “I love you!” and he says, “The Rock loves you too!” He then does his “Finally…” catchphrase, which he finishes with “home.” He says Memphis is his home and it’s been years since he’s been here.

Rock says we’re gonna have fun tonight and mentions how this is the home of the blues. He asks if we want to hear The Rock sing a little song. He brings in from War And Treaty a member of the group, and Memphis’ own Yellow Pete. They will play the music. Rock will sing. He says he’s gonna cover a lot of stuff in this song.

Some music begins playing as the lights go down low. “The Rock is gonna come lay the Smacketh down, on your blond Cody ass and your best friend, The Clown. I’m gonna whoop your ass and break your back, or maybe I’ll just beat you with my fanny pack!” An old photo of The Rock wearing a fanny pack is shown on the big screen.

His next verse he brings up Mama Rhodes. He asks if we have a lot of Mama’s Boys in the house tonight. He sings a little story about how Cody was born, which he says is historically accurate. “Dusty’s youngest son, was just what he feared. He tried to raise him right, but he turned out too weird (a Stardust photo is shown).”

He says drugs and cheap condoms was a bad combination for Dusty Rhodes, before hitting another line about how Cody was a mistake. He says Cody isn’t alone, he’s got the living embodiment of cringe, Seth Rollins, to come to WrestleMania XL with him. He mocks Seth for his wife being more popular than him, as a photo of he and Becky Lynch is shown.

As he continues with another verse, he taunts the Cody Crybabies. He calls them crybaby bitches and tells Cody there’s a line you don’t cross, and to kiss the ass of “The Final Boss,” who is, of course, himself. “We love you, Memphis!” he says after that, and the fans break out in a loud “Rocky! Rocky!” chant again.

He clears The Rock Concert stuff out of the ring and brings up Cody slapping him to close the show last week. He says, “Let’s take a look at it,” and the video is shown on the big screen. After it wraps up, the fans boo. Rock says Cody finally manned up and grew some balls. He says The Rock smiled.

He then says a couple of days later, Cody was on Raw. He asks how Cody was going to follow up the biggest moment of his career. He says, “Let’s take a look…” and we see footage, which starts right at Cody breaking up and crying in his promo when talking about how he can’t bring the title to his father, but he can still give it to his mother. He mocks Cody for crying.

Rock says he wants to send a message to Cody’s mama. The crowd gasps. “Mama Rhodes, you don’t know The Rock…” he continues, before promising her that he and Roman Reigns are gonna beat her son and his friend. He says at night two, even though she wants her son to finish that story, it’s not gonna happen. The belt is staying around the waist of his cousin.

“Mama Rhodes, you’re gonna get a belt, but not the Universal belt, you’re gonna get The Rock’s belt.” He then pulls out a belt and shows it as fans chant “Whoop that Trick!” He then explains to Mama Rhodes how he’s gonna whip his son and make him blood. He’s gonna whoop him like a dog. He says Cody’s blood will be on this belt and after he loses, he’ll give the belt to Mama Rhodes.

He wants her sitting in the front row so the world can see. He promises he’ll hand the belt to Mama Rhodes as she’s crying, just like her son, but that’s okay, because The Rock is gonna whisper in your ear Mama Rhodes, “Michelle …what can I say except you’re welcome!” (which he sings). Fans again chant “Rocky! Rocky!” He finishes, “If you smell, what The Final Boss is cookin’.”

WrestleMania 40 Tag-Team Title Qualifying Match

LWO vs. Legado Del Fantasma

After The Rock’s opening segment wraps up, we see Legado Del Fantasma and LWO warming up backstage as we head to our first commercial break of the evening. When we return from the break, we see the Legado Del Fantasma duo finishing up their ring entrance, already in progress.

Corey Graves mentions there are 14,173 fans in the sold out FedEx Forum in Memphis for tonight’s show. Already in the ring are the LWO. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this WrestleMania 40 Tag-Team Title Qualifying Match.

Del Toro and Cruz hit a big double hit spot to the floor for a close near fall to jump into the early offensive lead. After two more back-to-back high spots, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as this high stakes tag-team contest continues.

When we return from the break, we see that Legado Del Fantasma has taken over the offensive control of the match. They beat down one-half of the LWO in the corner of the ring and continue to utilize frequent tags to keep a fresh man on him at all times.

The Legado Del Fantasma duo hit an insane double-team high spot, as they bring Cruz Del Toro to the top-rope together and hit a double military press to send him crashing down to the canvas. Del Toro fights back with a crazy Spanish Fly, which allows him to make the much-needed tag.

Joaquin Wilde comes in off the hot tag and helps shift the offensive momentum back in the favor of the LWO duo. Unfortunately for them, however, Legado Del Fantasma takes right back over seconds later and finishes this one off with the win to qualify.

Winners: Legado Del Fantasma

LA Knight Challenges AJ Styles For WrestleMania XL

We see live shots of Dakota Kai and Damage CTRL, as well as Bayley, arriving to the building earlier today. After that, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return from the break, we hear the familiar sounds of LA Knight as the crowd goes wild. “The Mega Star” makes his way out and he begins, “Lemme talk to ya!” Knight then brings up AJ Styles and asks him to come out.

He says that’s what he thought when nothing happens. He says Styles misses another show. He says he can fly all the way to Australia but can’t make the little drive to Memphis.

Knight says since Styles keeps failing to show up, he’ll confront him somewhere he knows he’ll have no choice but to show up. He then goes on to issue a challenge to AJ Styles for WrestleMania XL.

As he goes to wrap up, Styles comes out from behind and attacks him with a chair. Styles leans down and says, “I accept.” He walks off to end the segment.

Randy Orton vs. Grayson Waller

Backstage, we see Logan Paul demanding an apology from Randy Orton for his actions last week while talking to SmackDown G.M. Nick Aldis. Aldis tells him he should get one from Orton himself.

Paul is critical of Aldis for not being able to find him an opponent for WrestleMania XL. Back inside the arena, the theme for Grayson Waller hits and out he comes with Austin Theory as we shift gears and head to a pre-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Kayla Braxton catch up with The Bloodline backstage. She asks Jimmy Uso for his thoughts on “Main Event” Jey Uso challenging him to a match at WrestleMania XL. Jimmy goes on to accept the challenge and ends by saying, “YEET!” with a mean face.

The theme for Randy Orton hits as we return inside the sold out FedEx Forum. “The Viper” slowly makes his way down to the ring for his scheduled showdown against the host of “The Grayson Waller Effect.” The bell sounds and off we go with this one.