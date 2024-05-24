WWE SmackDown Results – May 24, 2024

The road to WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 winds down tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns this evening at 8/7c on FOX with the WWE King And Queen Of The Ring 2024 “go-home show” from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

On tap for tonight’s taped installment of their weekly WWE on FOX blue brand show is Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax in the semifinals of the 2024 WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, as well as Randy Orton vs. Tama Tonga in the semifinals of the 2024 WWE King of the Ring tournament.

Also scheduled for the show is Bayley vs. Chelsea Green, The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) vs. The Bloodline (Tonga Loa & Solo Sikoa), as well as AJ Styles confronting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, May 24, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (5/24/2024)

The “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature gets us started and then Corey Graves welcomes us to the show on commentary. He mentions tonight being the first SmackDown to air from The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia here at the Jeddah Super Dome.

Queen Of The Ring Semifinals

Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

We see the announcement from Paul “Triple H” Levesque from earlier this week regarding the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments earning world title shots at this year’s WWE SummerSlam. We hear the sounds of Bianca Belair’s theme and out comes “The EST of WWE” to kick off this week’s show.

As Belair settles in the ring, Graves and Wade Barrett have their first on-camera appearance at the commentary desk. They introduce the Saudi Arabian commentary team beside them for tonight’s show. The theme for Nia Jax hits and out she comes to find out who will move on to face Lyra Valkyria in the finals of this year’s Queen of the Ring.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Jax starts off strong, but Belair quickly takes over. She mocks Nia at one point and then knocks her out to the floor, where she hits a dive and splashes onto her opposition at ringside as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break.

When we return, we see Jax beginning to take over the offensive lead in the bout. She goes for a couple of pins, but Belair keeps kicking out at two. She gets closer and closer but then her knee gives out and Jax capitalizes, hitting her finisher and picking up the win to advance. She is interviewed in the ring after the match and vows to win QOTR and become the new champ. We then head to another break.

Winner and ADVANCING to the Queen of the Ring finals: Nia Jax

The Grayson Waller Effect: Championship Edition

When we return from the break, Belair talks about coming up short backstage when Chelsea Green and Indi Hartwell mock her. This leads to Jade Cargill coming up and defending her, before heading off to find Nick Aldis to get a match made. Back in the arena, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are in the ring, which is decked out with The Grayson Waller Effect set.

The A-Town Down Under duo talk some trash to get things started and then as they are building up the introduction of their guest, who is scheduled to be LA Knight, instead out comes Carmelo Hayes. Hayes bickers back-and-forth with the tag champs about their history in NXT and then LA Knight’s theme cuts them off and he does a Stone Cold “BMF” walk to the ring, vest-and-all, to a big pop from the Jeddah crowd.

“The Mega Star” wants to “talk to-ya!” and does so, only to be cut off by Hayes and the A-Town Down duo. He tells them he didn’t remember asking them a damn thing. The brawl quickly broke out among the guys, prompting The Street Profits to come out and help Knight with the numbers disadvantage. We head to another break.