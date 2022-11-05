WWE SmackDown Results – November 4, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Wade Barrett.

Match Number One: Liv Morgan versus Sonya Deville in a No Disqualification Match

Sonya with a punch and knees to the midsection. Sonya with a back heel kick and Sonya goes to the floor to look under the ring for the conveniently placed kendo stick. Liv with a Thesz Press off the ring steps and she gets the kendo stick. Sonya blocks a kendo stick shot from Liv and she backs Liv into the apron a few times. Sonya misses with the kendo stick and Liv kicks Sonya. Sonya hits Liv with the kendo stick a few times. Sonya puts the kendo stick against Liv’s face. Liv grabs the ring skirt because the ropes will not save her from what Sonya is doing.

Liv hits Sonya with the kendo stick many times. Liv goes under the ring to get the most popular weapon in wrestling, the table. Sonya with a baseball slide because Liv pandered to the crowd. Liv is sent into the ring and Sonya shows how much she hates tables. Liv with a drop kick to knock Sonya off the apron. Liv with a suicide dive. They return to the ring and Sonya rolls out of the ring on the other side. Liv with another suicide dive onto Sonya. Liv sends Sonya into the ringside barrier and apron. Liv sends Sonya into the ring steps.

Liv goes under the ring and we get a table. She sets it up on the floor. Sonya kicks Liv into the table. Liv gets back to the apron and Sonya goes for a German suplex off the apron through the table. Liv leaps off the apron and sends Sonya through the table.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Sonya with a head lock but Liv with elbows. Sonya with a running knee but she misses a splash into the corner when Liv moves. Sonya with a knee off the turnbuckles for a near fall. Sonya goes under the ring and throws chairs into the ring. Sonya swings and misses with the chair and Liv with a series of kicks. Liv with a drop kick to the back and a running hip into the corner. Liv with a running knee into the corner. Liv with a springboard face buster for a near fall. Liv pushes the chairs closer to the corner and she sends Sonya into the turnbuckles.

Liv sets for a superplex on the chairs but Sonya blocks it and punches Liv in the ribs. Sonya punches Liv and goes under Liv and hits a power bomb onto the chairs for a near fall. Sonya slams Liv’s head into the chair a few times. Sonya with a dragon sleeper but Liv with a rollup for a near fall. Sonya misses a knee and Liv with a face buster. Liv with ObLIVion onto the chairs for the three count.

Winner: Liv Morgan

We take a look back at last week’s return of Emma to face Ronda Rousey.

Megan is with Emma in the back.

She asks Emma about being back. Emma says it has been five years since she set foot in a WWE ring and she never thought she would be back. She felt the blood pumping through her veins.

Xia Li shows up and she says she saw Emma lose. The only thing you proved is that you are weak.

Emma says that was Ronda Rousey and . . . Emma with a forearm to Xia.

Rey Mysterio and Imperium walk in split screen as we go to commercial.

We are back with a clip of Logan Paul talking about Crown Jewel and his brother Jake said he will be there to help him out.

We have a video package for the Logan Paul versus Roman Reigns match.

Ricochet says LA Knight loves to hear himself talk. Let’s see how much he has to say after he is maybe missing a few teeth.

We are back with a Viking Raides vignette.

We see a fire and some statues. A hand picks up a chalice and she paints Erik and Ivar’s faces with what is inside. Valhalla awaits.

Knight says you are watching a generational talent walking down the aisle and all of the incels want to get on the gravy train for LA Knight.

Ricochet with a suicide dive to stop Knight from talking. Knight punches Ricochet and gets into the ring. Ricochet with a forearm.

Match Number Two: Ricochet versus LA Knight

The match starts and Ricochet with punches and an elbow drop for a near fall. Knight with a back elbow. Knight kicks Ricochet. Ricochet flips over Knight and hits a handstand rana and a drop kick. Ricochet holds on to the ropes to avoid being pulled to the floor. Ricochet with punches. Knight drops Ricochet on the top rope from the apron. Knight kicks Ricochet. Knight misses a quebrada and Ricochet with a knee. Knight goes to the floor. Ricochet teases a dive to the floor and springboards back into the ring for a superhero landing.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Knight kicks Ricochet in the corner. Ricochet with punches and a discus clothesline. Knight sends Ricochet throat first into the ropes. Knight with a running knee to the head and a slingshot shoulder tackle. Knight gets a near fall. Knight works on the neck. Ricochet with a punch but Knight with a knee. Ricochet with a flying forearm and punches. Knight with an Irish whip that sends Ricochet into the turnbuckles sternum first. Knight with a neck breaker for a near fall. Knight kicks Ricochet from the turnbuckles but Ricochet with a leaping rana for a near fall.

Ricochet with a head scissors followed by a shoulder into the corner. Ricochet with a knee to the head and a springboard clothesline. Ricochet with a shooting star press for a near fall. Ricochet goes up top and he leaps over Knight when Knight gets back to his feeet. Ricochet with a rollup for a near fall, but Knight rolls through and grabs the ropes for the three count.

Winner: LA Knight

The Bloodline are in the locker room and Sami says that Roman is going to handle business at Crown Jewel as well as the Usos.

Jey says they are going to go out to the ring to tell the Brutes what is going to happen tomorrow.

Sami asks Jey not to go out there. Get a good night sleep and win tomorrow.

Jey says that Sami is not in charge of him. It isn’t a bloodline thing, it is an Uso thing. They were champs before Sami and they will be champions after Sami is gone.

Jimmy says that Jey has a point and they leave.

Sami asks Solo why.

We go to commercial.

Bray Wyatt is in the back and he paces. He says he is not the type of person who likes to share his feelings. It is a concept that is new to him. It makes it harder for him when they play him like that. When they interrupt him when he is trying to do something.

A production person has a delivery for someone.

Bray says he is trying to do his job just like the other guy. Do you know the feeling when someone passes you in traffic and you have the idea of what you will do if you had 30 seconds alone with that person. I want to go smash your head into that wall. I am a hair away. Bray tells him to do it for both of them.

Bray wants him to apologize to Bray and that he didn’t mean to interrupt him.

The man apologizes to Bray and Bray tells him to go away.

The Men’s Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso make their way to the ring.

Jey says the Bloodline is now in your city. Jimmy says they are on their way. They are on their way to make history. It starts at Crown Jewel. They will be the longest reigning tag team champions EVER. Jey says it starts with the Brawling Brutes. He says the Brutes are the twos and they are the ones.

The New Day make their way to the ring.

Woods wants them to hold the breaks and slow it down. Kofi tells them to stop. Kofi says at Crown Jewel it will be the Usos versus The Brawling Brutes for the titles. Kofi says they are rooting for the Brutes. Woods says if by some Bloodline stroke of luck and you retain the championship. When you get back on American soil, you will have the longest reigning WWE Tag Team Champions waiting to protect their record. Kofi says they got next.

Ridge Holland and Butch attack the Usos from behind. The New Day and Brawling Brutes attack the Usos.

Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa come to the ring to help The Usos. Solo with a super kick to Ridge and he sends Butch to the floor. Jimmy and Jey with super kicks to Kofi and Woods. Jimmy and Jey with a double super kick to Ridge. They go up top and set for a double frog splash but Butch hits everyone with shillelaghs. Solo hits Butch from behind and hits a uranage on Butch.

Rey Mysterio is ambushed by Kayla in the back and she asks if a win will give him a fresh start.

Rey says competing in the WWE is what he is and he has given himself to the business. He says he is haunted by the memories of his son. He will not stop now. He will show that even when the worst happens, you have to fight on. Rey says he can still feel the pain in his chest from Gunther’s chop from last week. Rey says he will turn that into rage and he will chop Gunther down to size and become the new Intercontinental champion.

Match Number Three: Shayna Baszler (with Ronda Rousey) versus Natalya

They lock up and Natalya with a side head lock take down. Shayna with a head scissors and Natalya escapes and returns to the side head lock. Shayna with a rollup for a near fall. Natalya with a take down and a wrist lock. Shayna misses the boot to the elbow and Natalya with a rollup for a near fall. Natalya with a hard Irish whip. Shayna with a jumping knee to the head and kicks in the corner. Shayna stomps on the elbow. Shayna wraps the arm in the ropes. Shayna with a chin lock and a wrist lock. Natalya kicks Shayna in the head and punches Shayna.

Natalya with back elbows and a drop kick for a near fall. Natalya goes for a suplex but Shayna blocks it and gets a near fall with a rollup. Shayna with an Irish whip and she misses a knee in the corner. Natalya with a discus clothesline for a near fall. Shayna blocks a Sharpshooter and applies the Kirifuta Clutch and Natalya leans back to get a near fall. Natalya passes out.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

After the match, Ronda keeps Shayna from leaving the ring and she tells Shayna something. Shayna pulls down her knee pad and Shayna connects with a knee to the head.

We have a video package for the steel cage match tomorrow.

Braun Strowman walks in the back as we go to commercial.

We are back with a look at Alexa Bliss and Asuka winning the Women’s Tag Titles on Raw.

Montel Vontavious Porter is in the ring.

Porter says he was pleased that Braun Strowman would be in action tonight. So close to his match at Crown Jewel with Omos. You know that he is a kind of a big deal around here. He used that power to get some opposition for Braun Strowman. He has some opponents for Braun . . . five opponents.

Match Number Four: Braun Strowman versus Team Ambition

Braun with a shoulder tackle to all of them in the aisle.

Braun gets on the apron and then gets in the ring but Porter gets to the floor. Porter tries to hit Strowman with his cane but Strowman blocks it and then he breaks MVP’s cane. Braun sends Porter into the apron and ringside barrier. Braun gets Porter up for a running power slam. The crowd wants Braun to do it again and he obliges. Braun with a third power slam.

Kayla is in the back with Gunther and he is joined by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Gunther says tonight he is going to step in the ring and successfully defend his title with dignity, respect, and honor. Rey Mysterio has no honor. That is why his son turned his back on him. One thing that will never change is him as the Intercontinental Champion.

We go to commercial.

We are back and next week, The New Day will face the team that wins the tag title match next week. We will also have a Smackdown World Cup with eight men involved.

Shinsuke Nakamura faces Santos Escobar.

We go to Legado del Fantasma.

Santos says he always thought Nakamura was an intelligent man but his decision last week leaves me no choice but to make an example out of him. Zelina says the time for talking is done. Everyone will see why Legado’s growing empire cannot be stopped. Santos says that is why they are the Perfect Enterprise.

Match Number Four: Gunther (with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) versus Rey Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship

Rey pushes Gunther and then Gunther backs Rey into the corner but Rey gets out of the way. Gunther sends Rey into the corner and misses a chop. Rey with a punch and Rey kicks Gunther and goes off the turnbuckles but is caught by Gunther. Gunther chops Rey on the turnbuckle and then he chokes Rey on the turnbuckle. Gunther chops Rey. Gunther pulls Rey off the apron.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gunther sends Rey under the bottom rope to the floor. Gunther sets for a power bomb on the apron and hits it. Rey gets back into the ring at nine to beat the referee’s count. Gunther with a slam. Gunther with another slam. Rey blocks a slam by grabbing the arms. Gunther with knees to the back and then Gunther gets Rey on his shoulders and Rey tries for a crucifix and hits a crucifix bomb. Rey kicks Gunther in the leg and connects with forearms. Rey with more kicks. Gunther catches Rey on a quebrada and Rey counters into a sleeper. Gunther with a snap mare to get out of the hold. Rey goes to the turnbuckles and kicks Gunther and then leaps on Gunther’s back to reapply the sleeper.

Gunther backs Rey into the turnbuckles but Rey holds on and gets Gunther down to a knee. Gunther climbs the turnbuckles and falls back to the mat to get out of the hold.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Gunther kicks Rey and then he twists Rey’s neck. Gunther grabs the mask and the referee warns Gunther. Gunther with boots to Rey and then Rey slaps Gunther and continues with more strikes to Gunther. Gunther with a forearm and he sets for a power bomb but Rey punches Gunther and hits a seated splash. Rey with a bulldog out of a wheelbarrow position. Rey with punches from the apron and a seated splash off the turnbuckles. Rey gets a near fall. Rey drop kicks Gunther into the ropes and hits a 619. Rey goes to the turnbuckles. Gunther with a press slam to Rey and Gunther goes to the turnbuckles. Rey punches Gunther and Rey climbs the turnbuckles for head butts. Gunther pushes Rey to the mat and Rey stops Gunther again.

Rey sets for a Frankensteiner and Gunther blocks it and he goes for a super power bomb but Rey counters with a rana for a near fall. Rey goes to the turnbuckles and Gunther catches Rey and Rey with a sunset flip for a near fall. Rey shimmies like Dominik’s potential father and he misses a frog splash. Gunther with a drop kick that sends Rey into the turnbuckles and follows with a power bomb for a near fall. Rey slaps Gunther and Gunther with a chop and he tries for a power bomb but Rey sends Gunther into the ropes. Gunther with a boot to Rey and a pop up clothesline for the three count.

Winner: Gunther (retains championship)

We go to credits.

Credit: Richard Trionfo of PWInsider.com