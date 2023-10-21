WWE SmackDown To Air On FS1 Next Week, Brock Anderson/AEW Update

– WWE Friday Night SmackDown will not be airing on FOX next week. It was announced during this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX that needs week’s show, which airs on Friday, October 27, 2023, will air at 8/7c on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) instead of FOX.

– Brock Anderson has been removed from the official AEW roster page at AllEliteWrestling.com. The son of pro wrestling legend and AEW personality Arn Anderson last wrestled for AEW on the August 12 episode of AEW Collision, where he lost to Luchasaurus in an AEW TNT Championship bout.